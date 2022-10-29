NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne broke Twin Springs’ single-season rushing record in a 49-16 rout of Thomas Walker in a key Cumberland District matchup Friday night.
Horne needed 157 yards to break Kevin Warner’s record of 1,508 from 1989. Horne finished with 188 yards on 15 carries and four scores.
Colten Kilgore caught a touchdown pass from Abel Dingus, and Kilgore also had a rushing score.
Xander Spears had a rushing score for Thomas Walker, finishing with 85 yards and carries.
Union 37, Abingdon 0
BIG STONE GAP — The Bears ran all over the Falcons in a Mountain 7 District game, finishing with 218 rushing yards.
Reyshawn Anderson opened the scoring when he completed a 29-yard pass to Dakota Houston. Anderson finished 12-of-18 passing for 135 yards and an interception.
William Lowery, Peyton Honeycutt, Johnny Satterfield and Keith Chandler all rushed for Union TDs.
The Bears’ defense came away with four interceptions, two by Kam Bostic and one each by Paul Huff and Houston.
Bluefield 44, Ridgeview 24
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Beavers smudged the Wolfpack’s perfect record after jumping out to a 22-0 first-quarter lead.
Bluefield signal-caller Caleb Fuller completed 11 of 18 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown, also running 11 times for 67 yards and three touchdowns.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn finished 12-of-23 passing with 133 yards, a touchdown to Koda Counts and two interceptions.
Cannon Hill had 17 carries for 72 yards and a score and Daquan Proffitt had five carries for 81 yards and a TD.
Virginia High 27, Marion 14
MARION — Brody Jones accounted for three touchdowns in a key Southwest District win over Marion. Jones was 8-of-16 passing with 84 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores and 87 yards.
Alijah Burks had the other score for Virginia High.
Reid Osborne threw for a Marion score and Jordan Miller ran for one.
David Crockett 22, Richlands 21
RICHLANDS — Chase Schroeck kicked the game-winning 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pioneers a comeback win over Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Crockett trailed 21-6 entering the fourth quarter, then scored the last 16 points of the game.
Jake Fox had a rushing TD and a passing score for the Pioneers. Lamarkus Dunn caught the touchdown.
Schroeck converted two other field goals, hitting from 44 and 27 yards.
Lee High 61, John Battle 30
BRISTOL, Va. — The Generals piled up 492 yards of offense in a Mountain 7 rout of John Battle on Thursday.
Brynnen Pendergraft was stellar, going 11-for-15 for 301 yards with five touchdowns. Brayden Hammonds was on the receiving end of three scores, finishing with five catches for 168 yards. Konner Early had the other touchdown catch and also had a kickoff return for a score.
Grayson Huff churned out 111 yards on 15 carries and a pair of scores for Lee High.
John Battle quarterback Noah Sills hit on 9 of 21 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns to Broadie Bailey. Running back Drake Houser had 10 carries for 122 yards and two scores.