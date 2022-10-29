High school football logo

NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne broke Twin Springs’ single-season rushing record in a 49-16 rout of Thomas Walker in a key Cumberland District matchup Friday night.

Horne needed 157 yards to break Kevin Warner’s record of 1,508 from 1989. Horne finished with 188 yards on 15 carries and four scores.

