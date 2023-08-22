Even though a heat wave has made itself comfortable in the area, high school football in the commonwealth kicks off Friday.
There are some slight changes in the districts this year, though it won’t directly affect teams in either the Mountain 7 or Cumberland.
The biggest change is Honaker moving from the Black Diamond over to the Hogoheegee. The Tigers — under former Ridgeview boss Todd Tiller — are expected to be one of the top contenders in not only the district, but Region 1D, too, along with Patrick Henry.
Defending VHSL Class 2 champion Graham begins its title defense against crosstown rival Bluefield (W.Va.) in the annual border town showdown at Mitchell Stadium.
Though the G-Men have a lot back and are expected in a lot of pundits’ minds to get back to Salem, they might see a worthy adversary when they get there.
Riverheads — winner of the last seven Class 1 titles — moves into Class 2 this season as a member of Region 2B and the Shenandoah District.
It will be interesting to see if the G-Men and the Gladiators do get to meet for the crown in Salem in December.
With the Gladiators out of Class 1, who will assume the vacant throne in Virginia’s smallest classification?
It’s a fair assumption that traditional powers like Galax — which has played in three of the last four state title games — and George Wythe, last year’s state runner-up, could battle it out for supremacy.
Teams like Honaker and Rye Cove could contend as well but will have to go through the Maroons or the Maroon Tide.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Union at Lee High: The Generals have never defeated the Bears in 14 tries since the Wise County schools consolidated in 2011. In fact, Lee High hasn’t put up more than 10 points on Union since 2016.
All signs are pointing in the right direction for Lee High and upending Union to start the season would be a massive step forward.
Gate City at Richlands: Is this going to be the year?
That’s the question a lot of Gate City fans are asking and even more want to know the actual answer. The Blue Devils have had trouble winning at Ernie Hicks Stadium over the years — doing so just six of the last 16 times — but won one of the latest meetings at the historic grounds in 2019.
A LOOK AT GOLF
Lee High’s hot start continued last week with a win in a nine-hole match against Union and Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville.
The Generals — led by Brycen Coomer’s low round of 34 and Jacob Leonard’s 35 — made easy work with a team score of 144 and won the match by 31 strokes.
The Cumberland District tournament is set for Cedar Hill on Sept. 18 and the Mountain 7 is the following day. The Region 2D tournament is also at Cedar Hill on Oct. 3.
An individual golfer off to a solid start to the season is Rye Cove’s Jon Kern, who placed in the top five at last week’s Farmers and Miners Invitational at Cedar Hill. On Monday, he was the low man at a Cumberland District match at Raven Rock Country Club.
CROSS COUNTRY UNDERWAY
Some cross country teams kicked off their seasons Monday with the FCA Champions Challenge scrimmage at the Wise Fairgrounds.
Union senior Dorian Almer won the boys’ race, covering the 5-kilometer course in 17:40.0, and Eastside sophomore Shelby Stanley won the girls’ in 23:58.1. Wise Central swept the team titles, the boys tallying 32 points and the girls 31.
The 28th Run for the Hills meet is Saturday at the TVA South Holston Dam outside Bristol. Lebanon, the state title favorite in Class 2, is expected to debut and make a legitimate run at the title amongst some of Northeast Tennessee’s best.