In this new world of college athletes being compensated for usage of their name, image or likeness, officials at the high school level are trying to get out in front of a potential mess.
The VHSL became the latest governing body to implement new policy following Wednesday's 32-2 vote of the Executive Committee.
Dr. Billy Haun, the VHSL executive director, discussed the new policy with nearly 60 media members via Zoom on Wednesday.
"The VHSL policy is not one giving permission for the NIL to happen," Haun said. "The NIL is already here. We already have high school age students who have been offered NIL deals. Those NIL deals are not coming through the schools, but they are coming through other opportunities where students are out playing, whether it be rec league or AAU or travel ball. We did not pass a policy today to say whether or not student-athletes can or can't do this because I believe that the VHSL does not have the authority to do that.
"What we can do is provide some guidance for our student-athletes, for their parents and for their coaches that will help keep student-athletes eligible and to help them not violate VHSL policies."
Product endorsements, social media and personal appearances for autographs of merchandise or clothing are some of the common ways student-athletes are being compensated. They cannot be wearing any gear affiliated with their school, district, region or the VHSL while participating in these activities because they do not own the intellectual property rights.
"School teams may not use NIL opportunity to incentivize a student's enrollment at a school or a membership on a team," Haun said. "Students cannot use the NIL to help other kids to come to a school."
The penalty for violating the new VHSL policy is loss of eligibility.
"A pupil has lost their amateur standing through violation of the policy shall be ineligible for interscholastic athletic competition," Haun said. "They may be reinstated by that Executive Committee provided that the principal request in writing the reinstatement as an amateur and certifies that the student-athlete has not violated the policy during a one-year period."
Tennessee approved NIL legislation for high school athletes in the fall.
NEW HOOPS COACH AT GC
Chris Fugate is Gate City's new boys basketball coach, Principal Scott Vermillion said in a message to the Times News on Wednesday.
Fugate has served the program in a variety of positions — mostly as an assistant coach — for 26 years.
Fugate takes over for John-Reed Barnes, who resigned two weeks ago after two years as head coach.
"I am honored to be trusted with the future of the Gate City boys basketball program," Fugate said. "Over the past 25 years, I have had the privilege of being a part of the program and have developed hundreds of relationships with young men who I consider to be my own.
"My role has changed, but my heart will remain the same. I have and will commit everything in me to these kids, this school, and the Gate City community. I will work tirelessly at building solid basketball players and teams that will play extremely hard and together."
LANE INKS WITH UPIKE
Twin Springs senior Connor Lane signed on to play college basketball at Pikeville last week.
The 2022-23 Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year, Lane averaged 23.2 points, 6 assists and 2.5 steals per game last season. He finished his career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer, behind Stacy Ervin, with 1,945 points.
Had his sophomore season not been cut short by the pandemic, he likely would’ve been the sixth boys player from Scott County to surpass 2,000 points.
He also earned Region 1D and Cumberland District player of the year honors.
RYE COVE ROLLING
Rye Cove’s softball team continued to roll through the regular season, its 3-0 win over Scott County rival Twin Springs on Monday moving the Lady Eagles 17-0 and 7-0 in the Cumberland District.
The Clinchport crew has an important game at Eastside on Thursday that will be for the outright crown.
Gate City (15-2, 9-0) also is perfect in league play after beating Wise Central on Monday and John Battle on Tuesday to clinch the Mountain 7 District championship.
The Lady Blue Devils will wrap up the season with three district games: Lee High on Thursday, Ridgeview on Monday and at Union next Tuesday.
POSTSEASON ALREADY?
The calendar has turned to May, meaning the postseason looms for all spring sports.
The Cumberland District individual singles tennis tournament was ahead of the game, however. Eastside’s Alexa Olinger claimed the girls title on Monday with a win over J.I. Burton’s Eden Short.
Olinger and Short both qualified for the Region 1D individuals tournament.
A FALL NIP IN THE AIR
Even though the spring sports season isn’t over yet, Gate City has already released its football schedule for the fall.
The Blue Devils will open the season on the road against Richlands on Aug. 25 and host Middlesboro (Ky.) on Sept. 1.
And on Sept. 29, Jeremy Houseright’s crew will visit Tennessee High for the programs' first meeting since 2000. Gate City leads the series 4-1.
TRACK UPDATE
Southwest Virginia recently has had a number of outstanding performances on the track and in the field.
Patrick Henry sophomore thrower Tyler Barrett uncorked a toss of 59-4 in the shot put at the Highlands Glass Invitational in Abingdon on April 21. His monstrous throw beat out Nikolas Huffman’s all-time Southwest Virginia best heave by nearly a foot.
Huffman went on to be a standout at Kentucky after his days at Virginia High. Barrett still has two more years in high school.
Abingdon distance runner Jack Bundy won the 800-meter run at the 43rd Six Rivers Relays at Science Hill last Friday in a dazzling 1:55.61, the second-fastest mark all time in Southwest Virginia. Bundy — a recent Georgia commit — is behind only Virginia High’s William Carter (1:54.64, 1984).
Bundy might have a chance to go after the all-time Southwest Virginia mark in the 3,200 at this weekend’s Dogwood Track Classic at Virginia’s Lannigan Field. Bundy will be aiming for the mark of 9:05.35, set by Marion’s Fleet Hower in 2002.
POWER RANKINGS
The district tournaments are on the horizon.
In the second edition of the Southwest Virginia softball rankings, Gate City has claimed the top spot again, but fellow Scott County squad Rye Cove is not far behind.
On the baseball side of things, Abingdon sits atop the rankings again while John Battle is second.