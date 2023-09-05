There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to football in Scott County so far this season.
For the first time since 2004, Gate City, Rye Cove and Twin Springs have all started the season at 2-0.
Rye Cove has dominated on both sides of the ball, pitching shutouts in each game while Twin Springs has had nearly the same success with one shutout.
Gate City’s defense held Richlands without an offensive touchdown in the first week but had a little bit more trouble with Middlesboro (Ky.) in the second game.
So far, it looks like a two-horse race in the Cumberland District between the Eagles and the Titans with Thomas Walker lurking and everyone else chasing.
It may not be so much the offensive output that has kept the Scott County schools record unblemished so far, but perhaps it’s the defense.
Rye Cove faces a monumental task this week when it meets Region 1D front-runner Honaker on Friday at home. The Tigers (2-0) have returned to power in the first bit of the season, ringing up 52 points against Lebanon and 60 last week against Castlewood.
It could end up being a high-scoring affair and would be a massive win for Gary Collier’s crew that could put the Eagles in a prime position.
Twin Springs will be on a bye this week, but will host J.I. Burton next week in a key Cumberland matchup. Gate City will host a reeling Abingdon team that’s coming off of a blowout loss to Christiansburg in a Mountain 7 District matchup.
LUCAS SEALS DEAL FOR TRIBE
Former Abingdon standout running back Martin Lucas caught the final touchdown of William & Mary’s 34-24 win over Campbell last Thursday.
The 27-yard throw was a catch-and-run swing pass out of the backfield to the sophomore that helped put the wraps on a season-opening win for the FCS No. 4-ranked Tribe.
Former Gate City utility man Carson Jenkins is on the roster for the Williamsburg crew, but did not see the field last time out.
A LOOK AT GOLF
The district match season is well underway, but there are still some interstate tournaments mixed in every now and again.
Abingdon won the Big 6 event last week at the Tri-Cities Golf Course with a score of 306 over the likes of Tennessee High, West Ridge and others.
The Cumberland District golf tournament is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville and the Mountain 7 District will be the following day.
McAMIS ACHIEVES RARE MARK
Wise Central junior standout athlete Emmah McAmis achieved a rare double-double last week.
She eclipsed the 1,000 career kills mark and has helped the Lady Warriors to a 7-1 start. Better known for her basketball prowess, she has also surpassed 1,000 career points on the hardwood and is on pace to become Southwest Virginia’s all-time leading scorer in the girls game.
CROSS COUNTRY GOES UP I-81Over the weekend, Patrick Henry hosted the 15th Becky Selfe Invitational at the Virginia Tech Agricultural Farm across from the high school in Glade Spring.
Science Hill of Johnson City, Tenn., swept the team titles while Abingdon’s Gregory Poisson (16:29.6) and Elaina Bakker (19:38.8) won the individual titles.
A host of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee teams will make their way up to the 19th Knights Crossing Invitational this Saturday at Salem’s Green Hill Park, which is arguably the fastest course in the state. Local teams have had a lot of success in the Roanoke Valley as of recently with Dobyns-Bennett girls and Daniel Boone boys taking home team titles in the last five years.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill (Tenn.) at Union: The Bears have not allowed a single point so far this season, out-scoring their foes 75-0. TSSAA Class 6A Science Hill — a school of more than 2,400 students — has almost assuredly not seen anything like the atmosphere that they’ll be walking into at Bullitt Park on Friday with the train whistle bellowing and every cowbell in Wise County ringing for 48 minutes. Stacy Carter better have his Hilltoppers ready for one of the more hostile environments in the area.
Abingdon at Gate City: What looked like it was going to be a marquee matchup at the beginning has lost a little bit of its luster with Abingdon’s abysmal start. The Blue Devils have a lot of momentum on their side and will be looking for their first district win of the year.
Honaker at Rye Cove: Speaking of great atmospheres, Clinchport will be rocking on Friday as well with two undefeated teams going at it. A win for Rye Cove could vault it squarely into the conversation for the Region 1D favorite. A Honaker win would further solidify the gap between the Tigers and the rest of the region in Class 1.