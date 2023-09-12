It was expected that Ridgeview junior quarterback Ryan O’Quinn would carry the brunt of the load this season for his football team.
So far this season, O’Quinn’s numbers have been otherworldly efficient and the Wolfpack are off to a 3-0 start, outscoring their opposition 144-14.
O’Quinn is 28-of-42 passing with 517 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s rushed for six touchdowns, too.
With all of these staggering numbers, O’Quinn’s passer rating is an impressive 148.5. The highest a quarterback’s passer rating can be is 158.3 based on the formula the NFL has used since 1973.
Even though it’s replacing a ton of starters from back-to-back regional championship game appearances, the Wolfpack are clicking along like a well-oiled machine. The schedule plays in their favor, too, with upcoming games against Virginia High, Lee High and Richlands. The three teams have a combined record of 2-6.
Ridgeview’s first real test comes Oct. 6 when it has to pay a visit to Bullitt Park to face Union. Even after the showdown with the Bears, the final game of the season against Gate City at home would be the next biggest test if Abingdon doesn’t keep the momentum going.
LOCAL CROSS COUNTRY LOOK
For the last few years, cross country at all levels in Southwest Virginia has been strong, spearheaded by Abingdon’s three Class 3 titles (two boys, one girls) in the past two seasons. Lebanon and Wise Central boys added to that last season with titles of their own.
There also have been several individual state champions: Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee and Isaac Thiessen, Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell and Grundy’s Jessi Looney.
It’s shaping up to be another standout fall for the local harriers.
Abingdon’s boys — led by senior Rives Boltwood — are rounding into shape and had a solid showing at the Knights Crossing Invitational over the weekend.
Lebanon fell short against fellow Class 2 foe Floyd County in the red division, but the Pioneers still have a long season ahead of them. Union, Lee High and defending champion Wise Central still have some work to do to catch up to Lebanon.
On the girls’ side, Abingdon’s first three runners — Amanda Ferrante, Elaina Bakker and Josie Jackson — should contend with Class 3 favorite Western Albemarle, but they’ll need some help on the back end. Right now, Alleghany sophomore Kiera Lowman looks like the clear favorite in Class 3, having covered the state course last week in Salem in 18:12.
In Class 2, two-time runner-up Abigail Rhudy of Tazewell looks like she’ll be chasing Liberty-Bedford’s Alexis Plaster after Saturday’s showing. The gap isn’t as insurmountable as it has been in the past for Rhudy, however, because she was never close to either Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes in 2021 or Alleghany’s Lowman last year.
In Class 1, Eastside sophomore Shelby Stanley broke her own school record by running 21:17 in Salem. She ranks third in her classification.
FOOTBALL GAMES OF THE WEEK
Union at Graham: The Bears (2-1) showed a lot of poise and moxie in giving TSSAA Class 6A Science Hill all it wanted for three quarters last Friday. This week, Union has another stout test against defending state champion Graham, which boasts a record of 3-0.
Marion at Gate City: Many thought this would be the year Gate City (2-1) returns to prominence. Some may be questioning that way of thinking now after a loss to Abingdon at home. Marion (2-1) comes in better than advertised with back-to-back wins over Wise Central and Lebanon.
Eastside at Chilhowie: Two of the more improved teams square off in what could be a future playoff matchup. Eastside has gone twice on the road already to win close games. Can the Spartans make it three straight?
Rye Cove at Thomas Walker: Rye Cove was expected to be in a position to take the Cumberland District by storm. But Thomas Walker? Maybe a little bit undervalued so far, but the Pioneers have played well and have an opportunity to start league play 2-0 to take control of the district race.