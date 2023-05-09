Two of Southwest Virginia’s prominent boys basketball programs are going to have new faces at the helm come next season.
Last week, Gate City named longtime assistant Chris Fugate its head coach, taking over for John-Reed Barnes.
On Monday, J.I. Burton announced Donnie Frazier as its new head man.
Frazier was one of the most successful girls basketball coaches in Southwest Virginia over the last decade-plus. He led Ridgeview to a state title in 2016 — the school’s first season of existence — and Clintwood to a title in 2015, its last season.
“There were a lot of factors in the decision, but I thought it was a good time for a change,” Frazier said in a message to the Times News. “It gives me an opportunity to be closer to home because I live in Wise and a new challenge on the boys side.
“Leaving was not easy. Ridgeview will return a ton of experience and will be one of the top teams in Class 2.”
Frazier becomes just the fourth boys coach at the Norton school since the start of the 1969-70 season, following in the footsteps of the late Stan Wilson, Aaron Williams and the recently resigned Caleb Church.
This past season, Raiders bowed out of the Region 1D tournament to eventual state tournament participant Honaker and finished with a 16-11 record.
“Closing out Clintwood with a state championship and then opening up Ridgeview with another was unbelievable for me,” Frazier said. “It was a great ride.”
LADY DEVILS ALUMNI NIGHT
On Monday, Gate City softball celebrated an alumni night, welcoming former players and coaches to the Scott County Sports Complex. Twenty-two former players and coaches showed up to watch the Lady Blue Devils claim a 12th consecutive win with a 6-0 shutout of Ridgeview.
Alums going as far back as the early 1990s were present. Among them were notables like 2002 state championship members Miranda Templeton Taylor and Bethany Hamilton Tate and several other members of the 2005 state title team, such as Summer Jennings Reed.
Danielle Calhoun, Kasey Repass, Kaitlin Lane Brooks and Taylor Pendleton also returned for the special night.
TOURNAMENT TIME
With Saturday’s win over John Battle, Abingdon’s baseball team clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season championship again.
Dating back nearly a decade, the Falcons have won 70 consecutive district contests.
The Falcons will be the top seed in next week’s district tournament. Washington County rival Battle will be the second seed, but the water gets muddy from there until the bottom where Gate City is assured the last seed.
It’s the opposite for Gate City on the softball side. The Lady Blue Devils hold the top seed in next week’s district tournament, which is set to begin on Tuesday. The Lady Devils are also one of the favorites in Region 2D along with Tazewell out of the Southwest District.
Eastside has clinched the Cumberland baseball title and Rye Cove softball has wrapped up the district. The Lady Eagles moved to 19-0 with their win on Monday over J.I. Burton.
POWER RANKINGS
In the final edition of the Southwest Virginia softball rankings, Gate City claims the top spot again, but fellow Scott County squad Rye Cove is not far behind.
On the baseball side, Abingdon sits atop the rankings again while John Battle is second.