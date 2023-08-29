In the matter of a few hours, John Battle turned the Mountain 7 District football race on its head last Friday.
The Trojans upended Washington County rival Abingdon 26-21 in what many believe may be one of the biggest upsets of the year and it’s only the first week.
Battle showed resilience and didn’t shy away from the unfavorable history of the rivalry in which Abingdon had won 29 of the previous 31 times.
Can the Trojans make this season a historical one by downing Virginia High on Friday? It’s tough to tell, but this bunch of Trojans has a little bit of grit about them. Kudos should go to Bradley Ricker and his staff.
If Battle were to beat Virginia High, it’d be the first time since 2013 that it would defeat the Bearcats and the Falcons in the same season. What a start to the season that would be.
There weren’t many other surprises in terms of upsets, but in terms of domination, there were. Gate City running roughshod over Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium must’ve been a pleasant surprise for Jeremy Houseright and his crew, making it look easy against a quality opponent.
Rye Cove and Twin Springs had blowout wins and as did Union, though the game with Lee High was called at halftime. Ridgeview’s impressive showing against J.I. Burton struck a chord as quarterback Ryan O’Quinn found some new targets to throw to and the offensive line held up nicely.
Wise Central’s defeat of Eastside was also no surprise and it should be noted that Central’s defense held strong late in the game when the pressure was at a high point.
HILL NETS SCHOOL RECORD
Ridgeview senior volleyball player Caiti Hill had quite the weekend at the Sunset Slash tournament at Virginia High.
Hill racked up 53 digs and 17 kills in five matches to help the Lady Wolfpack (7-0) win the gold bracket with a sweep over Wise Central. With Hill’s monster weekend, she established a school record for digs (1,241), surpassing Lorin Phipps’ previous mark.
Though district play has not started yet in the Mountain 7, Ridgeview has the best record so far.
CROSS COUNTRY GOING STRONG
Some Virginia teams kicked off the season over the weekend at the annual Run for the Hills meet at South Holston Dam outside of Bristol, but the first major meet of the season in the commonwealth will be on Wednesday.
Class 2 state title favorite Lebanon hosts the 13th “Through the Pines” Invitational at the town’s primary school. Twenty-seven schools have registered, including Lee High and Union, which are expected to compete with Lebanon and Wise Central for the Region 2D boys crown.
On Saturday, Patrick Henry will host the 15th Becky Selfe Invitational at the Virginia Tech Agricultural Center across from the high school.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Thomas Walker (1-0) at Lee High (0-1): The teams haven’t met on the field officially since 2016, but have played over the years in VHSL benefit games. The Generals have won all eight meetings by an average of 31 points. After last week’s results, though, the confidence level of both teams has to be heading in different directions.
Chilhowie (1-0) at J.I. Burton (0-1): One would expect this game to be a possible playoff matchup down the road according to history. The Warriors snapped a 14-game losing streak last week with a win over Smyth County rival Marion and Reid Sturgill’s bunch has to be feeling good about itself. A win for the Raiders at home would do wonders.