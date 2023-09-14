The gauntlet that is Union’s football schedule in the middle of the season does not get any easier.
Last week, the Bears (2-1) gave TSSAA Class 6A Science Hill all it wanted for three quarters before falling 27-6 at Bullitt Park.
On Friday, Union travels to historic Mitchell Stadium — built in 1935 — for a showdown with defending VHSL Class 2 champion Graham, which boasts a 33-game regular- season winning streak. Kickoff in Bluefield, West Virginia, is set for 7 p.m.
“When you take a look at Graham, the running back (Ty’Drez) Clements is a special player,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “He’s a Division I talent and he’s getting recruited by a bunch of schools. He jumps off the screen immediately, especially after the year he had last year dominating the playoffs like he did.”
The G-Men (3-0) have beaten crosstown rival Bluefield (14-9), Galax (42-12) and George Wythe (37-0).
Clements was the star last season against the Bears, rushing for 146 yards and two scores on 22 carries. He’s back this year, but he’s been banged up for the first few games.
Turner said his crew has been preparing for the senior star running back to play the whole game.
“We’ve planned on him playing the whole time,” Turner said. “Any time that he touches the ball, he’s capable of scoring. That’s how dangerous he is and he’ll be well rested come Friday night.”
In Clements’ absence, Daniel Jennings has filled in nicely, rushing for 290 yards over the two games.
“(Jennings) is a pretty good back, too,” Turner said. “There’s not a big dropoff when they start rotating guys. They’ve got two or three kids that are pretty good.”
The G-Men have a stable of weapons and speed all around, but the Bears did a nice job last week of containing Science Hill’s speed and preventing the Hilltoppers from getting to the edge. Turner remarked that Science Hill and Graham have comparable speed and size on both sides of the ball.
“Graham has a sizable offensive line and they have a good tight end,” Turner said. “They’ve got a couple of receivers that can go out there, catch the football and make a play when they’ve got it in their hands. They certainly keep you honest.”
If the Bears are to have a chance Friday, they need to win the battle at the line of scrimmage. Union rushed for 118 yards and threw for 133 last week against a vaunted Science Hill defense but could not capitalize.
“We moved the ball well, but we couldn’t finish drives,” Turner said. “I think they held us on downs once or twice. We’ve got to be able to finish drives and put a bunch of first downs together.”
Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson is off to a strong start and is responsible for only one turnover so far.
“Reyshawn’s command of the offense is great and having a year of experience under his belt has helped,” Turner said. “He was thrown into the fire last year and he’s responded pretty well to the adversity this year. He’s getting better every day at practice.”
Penalties were also a killer for the Bears last week. They lost 95 yards on 12 flags, eight of them pre-snap procedural instances.
That shouldn’t be a problem in cavernous Mitchell Stadium.
“When we had the ball, our guys were complaining that they couldn’t hear the count because Science Hill’s band was playing during the snap,” Turner said. “That was probably one of the biggest reasons we got all those penalties because we’re not used to that.”
This all-time series is tied at 5, but the G-Men have reeled off three straight wins while scoring an average of 31 points per game.
The last team to beat Graham in the regular season?
That would be the Bears in 2019 when Koby Crist nailed a 21-yard field goal for a 37-35 win.
“It gives us a little confidence that we’ve gone up there and won before,” Turner said. “We’ve talked with them before that it really doesn’t matter where we play because you have to be ready to go at any time.”
OTHER GAMES
Marion (2-1) at Gate City (2-1): The Blue Devils are still licking their wounds after a heartbreaking 17-14 Mountain 7 District loss at home to Abingdon that’s left them behind the 8-ball. Marion comes in riding high after wins over Wise Central and Lebanon. A dozen penalties hampered the GC offensive attack last week. We’ll get to see fairly early if Jeremy Houseright’s squad responds from the letdown. Series history: Gate City leads 32-4-1.
Letcher County Central (Ky.) (2-2) at Wise Central (1-2): The Whitesburg-based Cougars have averaged 45 points in wins over Shelby Valley and Hazard but are allowing 31 per game. Watch for quarterback Gunner Holbrook and receiver Keaston Branham to hook up quite a few times in this one. Central — since a season-opening 14-7 win over Eastside — was outscored 71-19 in losses to Marion and Ridgeview. Series history: Letcher County Central leads 2-0.
Lee High (1-1) at Pineville (Ky.) (0-4): Pineville returned star running back Landon Robbins from a solid 7-4 team that made the Class A playoffs last year. The Mountain Lions, however, graduated 14 seniors and are in a stark rebuild. The Generals have been solid on the ground, especially in their win against Thomas Walker, but quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft has yet to get going. Series history: First meeting.
Ridgeview (3-0) at Virginia High (1-2): Ridgeview’s offense has been impressive behind the stellar play of junior quarterback Ryan O’Quinn. Virginia High’s offense has been everything but impressive. The Wolfpack simply have too many weapons. Series history: Ridgeview leads 1-0.
Lebanon (0-3) at Castlewood (0-3): The final yearly installment of the Russell County round robin has two winless teams going at it. Castlewood has a 12-game losing streak and Lebanon is trying to find some offense. Series history: Lebanon leads 32-11-1.
Eastside (2-1) at Chilhowie (2-1): Two of the more improved teams year to year square off in an interesting nondistrict battle. Eastside has won back-to-back road games. The Warriors are coming off a tough road loss to Narrows. Series history: Chilhowie leads 4-0.
J.I. Burton (0-3) at Twin Springs (2-0): A couple of years ago, the Titans whipped Burton for their first on-field win in the series since 1988. Last season, the Raiders returned the favor with a resounding 51-16 triumph. The Raiders are incredibly young and the Titans are eying another Cumberland District title. Look for Twin Springs running back Colten Kilgore to have another big day. Series history: J.I. Burton leads 18-3.
Rye Cove (2-1) at Thomas Walker (2-1): It may be the fourth week of the season, but the winner of this showdown in Ewing could have an early inside track to the Cumberland title. Before last season’s victory, the Eagles hadn’t won in the series since 2013. Rye Cove went toe to toe last week against Region 1D favorite Honaker before coming up short. Look for the running backs on both teams to have solid nights. Series history: Rye Cove leads 25-18.
Abingdon (1-2) at Richlands (0-3): After the Blue Tornado finished up the annual “Backyard Brawl” with Tazewell earlier this week, the Falcons agreed to move the game to Saturday at 7 p.m. Abingdon is coming off of a big upset of Gate City at Legion Field last week. Richlands is still trying to figure out how Tazewell scored 20 points in the last 7:34 of the game to come back and win. A loss would give Richlands its first 0-4 start since 1988 when current VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun was the coach. Series history: Richlands leads 29-17-16.