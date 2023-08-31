Some teams will look to rebound while others will look to keep the momentum rolling in the second week of football in Southwest Virginia.
Interesting non-district matchups dot the schedule on Friday, including a trio of intra-county games. Here’s a look at the games on the docket.
Middlesboro (Ky.) (1-0) at Gate City (1-0): Middlesboro senior quarterback Cayden Grigsby is coming off of a solid junior season where he threw for 17 touchdowns and ran for 17 more. He’s one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state and poses some problems for an otherwise stingy Gate City defense. The Blue Devils are going to need to keep the ball out of the Yellowjackets’ hands and limit the opportunities. The power-running game that was shown late in the Richlands game last week will be a key to getting a big edge in time of possession. Series history: First meeting.
Richlands (0-1) at Union (1-0): The Blues are licking their wounds after last week’s shellacking at the hands of Gate City and are still searching for an offensive identity. The Richlands defense was susceptible to run-heavy packages, which is what Union is known for and will exploit at all costs. Bears quarterback Reyshawn Anderson had a solid game last week throwing for over 100 yards and gaining over 40 more on the ground. Expect to see Union open up the playbook a little bit more. Series history: Union leads 9-3.
Thomas Walker (1-0) at Lee High (0-1): Though the Pioneers have never won against their county rivals, confidence levels for the both teams have to be going in different directions. Thomas Walker quarterback Darin Gulley’s big game (265 yards, four touchdowns) spurred his squad to a big road win over Cumberland Gap. Lee High’s offense sputtered against Union last week before the game was called at halftime and did not score. Series history: Lee High leads 8-0.
Chilhowie (1-0) at J.I. Burton (0-1): Chilhowie got a much-needed season-opening win against Smyth County rival Marion last week to start the Reid Sturgill era. Burton was shut out last week against Class 2 Ridgeview. These teams have met in the playoffs three times in 14 games, including recent ones in 2017 and 2019. Series history: Chilhowie leads 9-4.
Grundy (0-1) at Ridgeview (1-0): Ridgeview junior quarterback Ryan O’Quinn found some new targets to throw to in a hurry last week as he accounted for four total touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — as the Wolfpack won 44-0 over Burton. Grundy was beaten by Carroll County in a close ballgame 22-16. Look for the Wolfpack to continue to roll. Series history: Ridgeview leads 6-0.
Rye Cove (1-0) at Northwood (0-1): Northwood takes on a second straight Scott County team and this week’s is arguably tougher. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 49-0 win over Hancock County (Tenn.) and had one of the more balanced running games in the area. Look for the Clinchport crew to give the Panthers a heavy dose of the run. Series history: Rye Cove leads 5-4.
Twin Springs (1-0) at Unaka (Tenn.) (0-1): Keith Warner’s bunch has to feel great about itself after last week’s showing against Northwood as senior running back Colten Kilgore nearly rushed for over 200 yards on less than 10 attempts while scoring four times. Unaka hasn’t played since losing 54-18 against Chuckey-Doak two weeks ago. Series history: Twin Springs leads 3-1.
Wise Central (1-0) at Marion (0-1): The running game of the Warriors controlled the clock last week against Eastside and the defense hung tough late in the game. Marion has won just three games since 2019 and is on a current 10-game skid. Series history: Wise Central leads 2-0.
Castlewood (0-1) at Honaker (1-0): Honaker impressed in a season-opening demolition of Lebanon in the annual “Coal Bowl,” 52-6 and the Tigers are looking to become Russell County champs once again. Castlewood had its game against North Greene (Tenn.) — a 30-0 loss — called at halftime due to weather. Series history: Honaker leads 32-22.
Eastside (0-1) at Hurley (0-1): A little bit of a road trip for Mike Rhodes’ bunch to Smiley Ratliff Field and “The Cliff” should yield a hard-nosed game. The Spartans have to feel good about last week’s opener, even though it was a loss, given that all of last season’s losses were by multiple scores. Series history: Hurley leads 4-3.
Virginia High (0-1) at John Battle (1-0): Can the Trojans pull off another big win to get to 2-0 for the first time in a decade? Judging by last week’s tremendous effort against Abingdon, don’t rule out anything. The Bearcats are still trying to figure it out after losing the home opener to Patrick Henry. Series history: Virginia High leads 48-12-1.
Christiansburg (1-0) at Abingdon (0-1): Abingdon needed a “great right” game after losing to Washington County rival John Battle last week. This is not a “get right” game as the Blue Demons are coming off of a 42-0 beating of Floyd County last week and are coming off of a state semifinals appearance last season. Series history: Abingdon leads 5-3.