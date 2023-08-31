Mason Hickman

Gate City’s Mason Hickman (41) rumbles across the goal line against Richlands on Friday night for the Blue Devils’ first score of the season.

 Tanner Cook/Six Rivers Media

Some teams will look to rebound while others will look to keep the momentum rolling in the second week of football in Southwest Virginia.

Interesting non-district matchups dot the schedule on Friday, including a trio of intra-county games. Here’s a look at the games on the docket.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you