The anticipation of the high school football season in Southwest Virginia has finally reached a climax.
For Gate City’s gridiron gang, the road begins at historic Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday when the Blue Devils meet longtime foe Richlands. Kickoff at the Tazewell County school is set for 7 p.m.
The Blue Tornado hold a 28-24-1 lead in a series that dates to 1933 and have won the last two contests in rather convincing fashion.
“This game is a measuring stick for both teams at this point in the year,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “When it’s the first game of the year, you know you’re loading up for a quality opponent. It’s a fun time either getting to play this game either at Legion Field or at Ernie Hicks. It’s a great game for both communities.”
Many around Gate City have been itching to start the season since the last campaign ended at the hands of eventual VHSL Class 2 champion Graham.
The Blue Devils have won six times in their past 16 visits to Ernie Hicks Stadium, but that shouldn’t faze Houseright’s squad, which earned a 34-29 win in 2019.
“On that team especially, we had a bunch of guys that had worked their tails off for four years,” Houseright said. “The effort and intensity from both teams in that game was awesome. That’s the effort you want in a game like this.”
What does Gate City have to do to open the season on the right note? Probably the most important thing is starting the game strong. Gate City fell behind 27-0 at halftime last season.
“We came out last year and this place was rocking, but Richlands came out and hit us in the mouth,” Houseright said. “It took us a while to get adjusted to it, but by halftime we had dug ourselves too big of a hole.
“We’ve talked to the kids this week about how we cannot get off to that slow of a start again.”
Gate City senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe has plenty of options either behind him at running back — like Mason Hickman or Landen McDonald — or out wide, like Eli McMurray.
The Devils showed promise in last week’s 14-0 benefit win over Virginia High, a game that helped answer some questions along the offensive line.
“I wanted to see progression from the scrimmage against West Ridge to playing Virginia High,” Houseright said. “That was answered and we are getting better.
“We’re still a long ways away from where we want to be, but the progression up front and with the younger kids is there.”
On defense, the Devils are going to have to contend with the Blues’ speed on the edges.
“Richlands has skilled kids like they always have,” Houseright said. “All of those guys that are on the edge have made plays all preseason. Their defensive line is big up front, so we’re going to have to be able to hold the gap.”
BRAWL FOR THE BUCKET
Lee High and Union have met 14 times since Wise County consolidated schools in 2011. Union has won every matchup, including the last nine by at least 18 points, and the Generals haven’t scored more than 10 points in this game since 2016.
The Bears are capable of competing with Graham in Region 2D this season and began the past two seasons by scoring more than 45 points in each opener.
If the Generals want to insert themselves into the Mountain 7 District conversation, they need a good start. Junior quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft has a lot of weapons at his disposal, including senior running back Grayson Huff.
Union’s Reyshawn Anderson might not have the typical quarterback look, but he is an athlete playing the most important position in sports.
OTHER NOTABLE GAMES
J.I. Burton at Ridgeview: The Wolfpack must replace 20 of 22 starters from last season’s Region 2D finalist. Junior quarterback Ryan O’Quinn is back, so Ridgeview should be in good shape. He’s just going to have some new targets to throw to.
Wise Central at Eastside: Both teams have a ton of question marks, especially the youthful Warriors. Expect to see a lot of Central senior transfer quarterback Sincere Haggins flying around the field.
John S. Battle at Abingdon: This Mountain 7 matchup lately has been all Abingdon, which has won 29 of the teams’ last 31 meetings. Don’t expect to see much of a change.
North Greene at Castlewood: In Bubba Edwards’ second season, the Blue Devils are looking to improve upon last year’s 1-9 campaign. North Greene is already 0-1, having losing to West Greene 26-0 last week.
Hancock County at Rye Cove: The Eagles are out to prove that last season’s shared Cumberland District crown was no flash in the pan. All the key pieces are back to make this season just as memorable as the last. Hancock County is 0-1 after a 46-6 season-opening loss to Harlan (Ky.).
Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap: The Pioneers get to travel to one of their closer away games of the season, believe it or not.
Twin Springs at Northwood: The Titans — after putting together two of the most successful seasons in program history — open in Saltville against a Hogoheegee opponent that went 3-7 last year.