When AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” starts playing, the train whistle echoes through the Powell River Valley and the noise of cowbells pierces the air, everyone in Wise County knows it’s game day at Bullitt Park for the Union football team.
Friday’s contest against Johnson City’s Science Hill will be quite the historic one for a gridiron that’s seen many memorable games. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Big Stone Gap.
“The vibe around town has been different and a lot of people are excited,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “It’s very unique having a school like Science Hill coming to Big Stone Gap and playing at Bullitt Park. This is going to be a really cool situation. I expect a big crowd and it will probably be one of the biggest we see all year.”
The Bears (2-0) pitched shutouts in each of their first two games, outscoring Lee High and Richlands by a combined 75-0. Friday’s game should be a different story because the Hilltoppers (1-2) — a TSSAA 6A team — have speed at about every position.
“We’ve seen them in a 7-on-7 and being able to see them up close with all their speed was helpful in preparation,” Turner said. “Overall team speed, Science Hill will be the fastest team we play all year.
“One of the biggest things we’re going to have to do is tackle well in space. We can’t give up the short pass and the guy breaks two or three tackles and takes it 60 or 70 yards for a touchdown.”
Science Hill makes its first venture into Virginia since playing at Pulaski County in 1996. The Hilltoppers, who’ve played football for more than 100 years, have never played a game in Wise County. Science Hill will be the largest high school in terms of enrollment — over 2,400 — to play a football game anywhere in Wise County. Union’s enrollment is a little less than 600.
“Science Hill’s administration called the other day and said they’re bringing five charter buses,” Turner said. “Their band has 150 members and they’re dressing right around 95 football players. The numbers game has definitely been talked about and they have maybe one or two kids that go both ways. We’ve got several that go both ways.
“I told the kids that they can’t look at the numbers and that we have to line up and play football.”
Friday’s game is a classic “country mouse vs. city mouse” matchup, but the Bears’ defense has been nothing short of impenetrable this season, holding both the Generals and Blue Tornado below 100 total yards.
“Defensively, we’ve played well all year,” Turner said. “Against Elizabethton in a scrimmage, we played well. In a jamboree, we played George Wythe and their only touchdown was on a kickoff return. We scrimmaged Northside for two quarters and our first team shut those guys down in the first quarter.
“The kids are reacting fast and getting to the football without a whole lot of thinking.”
Offensively, senior quarterback Reyshawn Anderson has been outstanding. He was an efficient 15-of-18 passing last week for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Keith Chandler has rushed for seven touchdowns having yet to eclipse 200 yards for the season.
“Reyshawn having that year of experience last year of 11 games has really helped him,” Turner said. “His leadership has gotten better this year.”
Science Hill’s defense will have to stand up to the Bears’ power running game, Union’s calling card since the school opened in 2011.
“Science Hill defensively is very solid up front,” Turner said. “They have two great inside linebackers. (Baylor) Necessary is fantastic and he might be the best we play all year.”
GATE CITY MEETS REELING ABINGDON
In terms of confidence, these teams are going in opposite directions.
Gate City, soaring after its first 2-0 start since 2014, is looking for its first Mountain 7 District win of the year. A win would make the Blue Devils 3-0 for the first time since 2004.
“We’ve got a ton to play for with this being the first district game because we don’t want to fall behind the 8-ball early,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “A 3-0 start would mean a lot for the kids, and the community would see how hard these kids have been working the last few years. They’ve been getting better day in and day out.”
Abingdon (0-2) was blown out 45-7 at home last week by Region 3D favorite Christiansburg.
Gate City pulled out a close win last week against Middlesboro (Ky.), and Legion Field should be rocking again for a classic rivalry game.
“That quarterback we played last week is a bad dude and he was one of the best quarterbacks I’ve seen in a long time,” Houseright said. “It was an awesome game and the crowd was great.”
The Devils hold a 29-16 lead over the Falcons in a series that dates to 1932.
“I see a team in Abingdon that is better than their record indicates,” Houseright said. “Abingdon plays hard and I know what we’re going to get when they come in here on Friday.”
HOSTILE CLINCHPORT
Rye Cove (2-0) is riding high after recording shutouts in the first two games, 49-0 against Hancock County in the opener and 42-0 over Northwood last week. Playing Region 1D favorite Honaker is a different scenario.
“This is a little bit different from what we’ve seen the first couple of weeks,” Eagles coach Gary Collier said. “They run no-huddle and have some great athletes. They’re good up front and they throw it everywhere.”
Honaker boasts one of the most high-powered offenses in all of Southwest Virginia, if not the entirety of Class 1. The Tigers (2-0) scored 52 points against Lebanon in the opener and 60 against Castlewood last week.
“Honaker is well coached and they move quickly,” Collier said. “If you’re playing high school ball and you’re throwing it around like they do, you’re pretty good at what you’re doing. The quarterback can run and they also have a pretty good running back.”
The Eagles will have to control the line of scrimmage to have a chance to win what could end up being a high-scoring affair.
“Honaker right now has the total package and they will be a measuring stick for us,” Collier said. “Playing mistake-free is our biggest thing. We can’t put the ball on the ground.”
And if you plan to go, get there early because parking will be at a premium.
“Our expectation is to see a packed house. This community is backing these kids and even if Honaker didn’t bring a single person, it would still be packed,” Collier said. “We expect a great atmosphere and it will be a big opportunity for our kids.”
OTHER GAMES
Ridgeview (2-0) at Wise Central (1-1): The Warriors are coming off a head-scratching loss to Marion, which some predicted to be the worst team in the Southwest District this season. The schedule does not get any easier when Ridgeview rolls into Norton, and quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has yet to throw 30 passes this season. Series history: Ridgeview leads 7-4.
Holston (1-1) at John Battle (1-1): Four interceptions last week — including one late in the game in the Virginia High red zone — cost Battle its first 2-0 start in a decade. The Trojans look to right the ship against Washington County rival Holston. Series history: Battle leads 24-13-1.
Eastside (1-1) at River View (W.Va.) (1-1): The Spartans got a hard-earned overtime win last week at Hurley. They take to the road again, traveling to Bradshaw to face the Raiders. River View’s win came against Mount View, which is 0-2 and has been outscored 100-6. Series history: First meeting.
Patrick Henry (2-0) at J.I. Burton (0-2): Playing two of the better teams so far in Region 1D in back-to-back weeks has been baptism by fire for youthful Burton. Patrick Henry hands down has the best offensive line in Southwest Virginia, highlighted by junior Tyler Barrett — also a shot put and discus standout in track — who is being looked at by major college programs. Series history: Patrick Henry leads 4-2.