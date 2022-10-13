The prep volleyball regular season is quickly moving toward its conclusion in Southwest Virginia.
Only one more week is left after Thursday’s matches before the postseason cranks up with district tournaments.
THE FINAL TWO
The chase for the Mountain 7 District regular-season title is down to two squads: rivals Union (22-1, 9-0) and Gate City (15-5, 8-1).
Following Union’s win over John Battle (15-5, 5-3) on Wednesday, the Lady Trojans still have a mathematical chance of winning a share of the Mountain 7 District standings. In order for that to happen Battle would have to beat Gate City Thursday and have a lot of help next week with teams upsetting both Union and Gate City.
The more likely scenario to decide the Mountain 7 championship will be Gate City and Union settling things when they meet at Gate City on Oct. 20.
Assuming both teams take care of business leading up to their final regular-season match next week, the Oct. 20 meeting will have plenty at stake. A win by Union would give the Lady Bears the Mountain 7 title, while a win by Gate City would force a playoff match.
If Union and Gate City end up tied at the top of the district standings at season’s end, the two teams would share the regular-season championship.
The two would also have to play a playoff match, likely on Oct. 22, to determine the district’s top seed in district tournament and the Mountain 7’s automatic bid to the Region 2D tournament.
Earning the top seed is also important because the top seed hosts the Mountain 7 tournament.
EASTSIDE IN CONTROL
The Cumberland District is not yet settled, but Eastside is in the driver’s seat heading into the final week of play.
After Tuesday’s big win over J.I. Burton, the Lady Spartans (10-10, 6-1) control their own destiny.
A win Thursday and two wins next week give Eastside the Cumberland regular-season championship and the host site for the district tournament.
Burton (7-3, 6-2) and Twin Springs (9-7, 4-3) and Rye Cove (5-12, 3-4) all have a shot at winning at least a share of the Cumberland crown, but all three need help in varying degrees down the stretch for that to happen.
“We’ve still got three more games. Everybody still has three more games, so it’s still up in the air. This just helped,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said after the Lady Spartans’ win over Burton on Tuesday.
BIG CONTESTS ON THE GRIDIRON
There are some big prep games on the gridiron around Southwest Virginia this weekend.
The big games actually start Thursday when Virginia High hosts Graham in a key Southwest District game.
Many look at this contest to decide the SWD championship, especially if Graham leaves Gene Malcolm Stadium with a win.
A victory by host Virginia High could mean a three-way tie in the SWD race between the Bearcats, the G-Men and Tazewell.
Gate City at Lee High
Both teams are 4-2 on the season.
The big difference is Gate City is 2-0 in the Mountain 7 District, while Lee High is 0-2 in district play.
The game is big for both teams heading down the stretch.
Wise Central at Union
This is a big Mountain 7 District and Wise County rivalry.
The game at Bullitt Park carries more than just bragging rights, however.
Both teams are hovering around the bottom of the Region 2D playoff power points standings. The winner of Friday’s game will go a long way in assuring themselves a better spot when the postseason begins in a few weeks.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Football Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Ridgeview and Graham, the only two unbeaten teams in the region, remain at the top of the poll. But Ridgeview moves into the top spot this week, while Graham drops to No. 2 in the poll.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1. Ridgeview (5) 6-0 106
2. Graham (6) 6-0 94
3. Gate City 4-2 68
4. Virginia High 5-1 55
5. Union 4-3 34
6. Abingdon 4-3 13
7. Rye Cove 6-1 12
Others receiving votes: Patrick Henry, 5-2 (11), Lee High, 4-2 (8), Wise Central, 3-3 (7), Tazewell, 4-3 (4), J.I. Burton, 3-3 (2).