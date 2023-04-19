Southwest Virginia Notes logo

On April 12, Virginia-Wise softball pitcher McKenna Falwell joined an elite fraternity in Cavaliers history, surpassing 400 career strikeouts.

Falwell hit the milestone during a doubleheader against King, which secured a 5-0 shutout win in game one and took an 8-3 win in game two.

