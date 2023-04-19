On April 12, Virginia-Wise softball pitcher McKenna Falwell joined an elite fraternity in Cavaliers history, surpassing 400 career strikeouts.
Falwell hit the milestone during a doubleheader against King, which secured a 5-0 shutout win in game one and took an 8-3 win in game two.
Falwell took the loss in the first game, but she recorded nine strikeouts to boost her career count to 404, which is good for third place in school history.
VILLANI OUT AT RIDGEVIEW
The baseball team at Ridgeview started off the season hot with key Mountain 7 District wins over Wise Central and Gate City, but the Wolfpack have hit hard times as of late and have dropped to 5-6.
Ridgeview suffered a 9-1 loss to Wise Central on Monday and according to Principal Rodney Compton, coach Steven Villani has stepped down.
Jordan Stanley has been appointed as the interim coach for the rest of the season.
McCLUNG CEREMONY IS THURSDAY
One of the biggest extravaganzas on the calendar for Gate City folks arrives on Thursday.
Former Blue Devil basketball state champion Mac McClung is coming back to town for a ceremony featuring a jersey retirement, an autograph session and a recognition for McClung’s victory in this season’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
The ceremony will be held at the Gate City Middle School gymnasium with things getting underway at 7 p.m.
The doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.
POWER RANKINGS
After a few weeks of non-district play, the league slate has finally gotten underway for all local teams, and things are starting to shake out.
In the first edition of the Southwest Virginia softball rankings, Gate City has claimed the top spot, but fellow Scott County squad Rye Cove is not far behind.
Abingdon sits third while Wise Central is fourth.
On the baseball side of things, Abingdon sits atop the rankings with a perfect 6-0 record in the Mountain 7, while John Battle is second.
Eastside and Wise central are in a close battle for third.