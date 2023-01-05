Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself on Sept. 12, 2019 at Pittsburgh International Airport near Pittsburgh. Harris, who died last month at age 72, shared a dinner with Lee High golf coach Barry Audia in the spring of 1983.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself on Sept. 12, 2019 at Pittsburgh International Airport near Pittsburgh. Harris, who died last month at age 72, shared a dinner with Lee High golf coach Barry Audia in the spring of 1983.
Audia, who has coached the Lee program for the last decade, directed the Generals to the Mountain 7 District championship this past fall in addition to guiding the program to a runner-up finish in the Region 2D tournament and to the school’s first appearance in the VHSL Class 2 state golf championships for the first time in over 30 years.
Long before Audia’s success as a golf coach, the “Pennington Pounder” was successful in the boxing ring.
During his seven-year professional boxing career, Audia had a record of 29-5 and had a string of 20 straight wins.
His success led him to being ranked fifth in the 154-pound welterweight class behind world champion Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Duran and Wilfred Benitez.
Several of Audia’s highlights during his boxing career came outside of the ring.
One that sticks out came to mind for the Lee County native last month with the death of NFL Hall of Fame member Franco Harris.
Harris, who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl championships and was crowned MVP of Super Bowl IX, died last month at age 72.
The death of the NFL great left many heartbroken.
Audia was among the throngs who had personal stories to tell about Harris, not only as a player but also as a caring, loving individual.
“He was awesome,” Audia said of his chance dinner with Harris.
The coach said he had no idea he was going to have dinner with Harris in the spring of 1983.
He explained he was on a boxing card in Pittsburgh, along with former heavyweight champion John Tate.
After the fights, Audia said Tate came to his hotel room and told him they were “going to have dinner with Franco.”
“That’s all he said,” Audia recalled. “I had no idea at the time who he was talking about.”
After Audia and Tate were seated for dinner, the coach recalled he looked up and saw Franco Harris coming toward his table.
“I about fell over,” Audia said. “I had no idea when we were talking earlier that he was talking about Franco Harris.”
Tate and Harris had been friends since 1979, when Tate won the heavyweight title.
As for the dinner and meeting Harris, the experience was one of many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for Audia.
“It was just awesome,” he said of the opportunity to meet one of the NFL’s greats.
MILESTONES
Some milestones were met Tuesday night in high school girls basketball.
Wise Central’s win over Gate City gave Central coach Robin Dotson 700 career victories.
Dotson is fourth on the VHSL all-time wins list for girls basketball and one of only four girls basketball coaches to win 700 or more games in VHSL history.
Union senior Abby Slagle also reached a personal milestone Tuesday.
Slagle scored her 1,000th career point in the Lady Bears’ win over Virginia High.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Basketball Top 7 polls as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Four different boys teams received at least one first-place vote, while three different teams shared the first-place votes in the girls poll.
The polls are based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
BOYS
1..Lebanon (3) 9-0 72
2.Gate City (3) 4-5 60
3. Abingdon (2) 7-3 48
4. Virginia High 5-4 37
5. Ridgeview 8-2 26
6. Twin Springs 5-4 20
7. Graham (1) 0-2 14
Others receiving votes: Honaker (5-4) 10, Union (4-4) 6, Chilhowie (8-2) 5, Grundy (2-5) 4, Eastside (5-6) 2, Patrick Henry (5-5) 2.