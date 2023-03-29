The softball season is already off to a fast start in the commonwealth, and so far there have been some pleasant surprises.
Rye Cove is off to a 4-0 start in softball and has yet to allow a run in two doubleheaders against Northwood and at Harlan (Ky.). It should come as no surprise, though, as Thomas Walker transfer Eden Muncy has been lights out in the circle.
Muncy has 14 strikeouts in just five innings of work this season. The Lady Eagles have outscored their foes 45-0.
Rye Cove is the clear-cut favorite so far in the Cumberland District, and with solid pitching behind Muncy that includes Kenzi Hood and Rheagan Waldon, it will be tough to beat the Lady Eagles on any given day.
Gate City’s softball squad was expected to be good and has lived up to the billing so far.
The Lady Blue Devils are off to a 5-1 start with the only blemish coming to Dobyns-Bennett and superstar pitcher Julianne Tipton 6-2 last Monday.
Gate City has outscored its foes 62-13 so far, and Makayla Bays was special in the 19-0 victory over Mountain 7 foe Abingdon.
The junior, who’s a star on the volleyball and basketball courts, went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs against the Lady Falcons.
DEAN ON THE MOVE
Former Gate City basketball standout Bradley Dean, who has been at Virginia-Wise the last two seasons, entered the transfer portal almost immediately after the season ended for the Cavaliers in the South Atlantic Conference title game.
Dean made his decision last week to transfer to Division I Miami University of Ohio. The RedHawks finished last season 12-20 and were eliminated in the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament by top-seeded Toledo.
The sharpshooting Dean, who was named a NCAA Division II honorable mention All-American, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
FCA GAMES NEXT WEEK
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will again be putting on the Virginia vs. Tennessee senior all-star games for basketball. The girls and boys games will be held at West Ridge High School in Blountville.
The girls game will tip at 6 p.m., and the boys will follow shortly after.
Some of the notable Southwest Virginia players participating include Twin Springs’ Bradley Owens, Virginia High’s Dante Worley and Gate City’s Braylin Steele on the girls side.
OWENS SIGNS WITH KING
Twin Springs senior guard Bradley Owens made it official on Tuesday, signing hits national letter of intent with NCAA Division II King University in Bristol.
Owens, who was recently named to the All-Southwest Virginia first team, notched 1,604 career points for the Titans.
ON YOUR MARK
The collegiate indoor season wrapped up a couple of weeks ago and some locals fared well throughout the season.
Former Gate City standout Michael Calhoun, who now competes for Division I Charleston Southern, has been on a tear recently in the throwing events.
Last weekend at a home meet, Calhoun set the outdoor school record in the shot put with a heave of 17.85 meters (58 feet, 6¾ inches). He was named Big South Co-Field Athlete of the Week for his impressive heave. Indoors, Calhoun was runner-up in the weight throw with a personal best of 17.76m (58-3¼).
Former Virginia High distance star Kelsey Harrington — competing for North Carolina — had a stellar wrapup to the cross country season but only raced once indoors. Her 15:51.87 at Boston University in early December was a solid start, but she did not see the oval after that.
Union’s Keyandre Davis, now throwing at USC Upstate, finished third at the Big South indoor championships in the weight throw with a heave of 17.30m (56-9¼). His throw was a school freshman record.