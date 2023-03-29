The softball season is already off to a fast start in the commonwealth, and so far there have been some pleasant surprises.

Rye Cove is off to a 4-0 start in softball and has yet to allow a run in two doubleheaders against Northwood and at Harlan (Ky.). It should come as no surprise, though, as Thomas Walker transfer Eden Muncy has been lights out in the circle.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you