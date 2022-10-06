There is a shortage of officials for high school football in Southwest Virginia. That’s not a big secret.
The fact that the situation is heading toward a critical stage may be a little more surprising to those not directly involved with the sport.
“If we don’t hurry up and get new people in, we’re going to be in a real struggle,” Chris Davis, the assignor of officials for the Appalachian Football Officials Association said.
Getting through this season should not be a problem, Davis said. But each year there are retirements and resignations from the aging population of officials, and few new folks are expressing an interest in officiating.
The are several reasons for the lack of officials, Davis said.
Fewer people: The population in Southwest Virginia continues to decline. Just like with everything else, the pool of candidates is smaller because of a declining population.
Social media: Yelling at officials and disagreeing with their call has been commonplace forever, Davis said. But he said with social media, many minor incidents have been blown out of proportion, and officials are continually berated by individuals on social media platforms.
“A lot of people who might be interested in becoming an official start to ask themselves if they really want to do it and take the abuse that they have to deal with,” Davis said.
Money: Football officials earn $80 per game for high school games in Southwest Virginia, Davis said.
While that sounds like good money to some, there are a lot of factors.
AFOA officials are paid a flat fee, and they do not earn travel expenses, which is a big factor with gas prices.
Officials also have to pay a $45 fee to the VHSL, and they pay an annual assignor fee of $35.
New officials have to buy their own uniforms and equipment.
“You’re $280 in the hole without officiating a game,” Davis said.
NOT JUST FOOTBALL
The official shortage is not just for football.
“Right now we can cover it,” Appalachian Basketball Officials Association Assignor Brad Christian said. “Right now we have about 85-90 officials, and we probably really need over 100.”
Christian said one positive thing for the basketball officials has been the agreement by schools in the association’s coverage area, which stretches from Thomas Walker to Fort Chiswell, to increase the pay for officials.
Prep basketball officials in ABOA are paid $120 for a varsity girls/boys doubleheader and $90 for a doubleheader at the junior varsity level.
“That’s allowed us to keep some of the veteran officials a little big longer, and we’re grateful to the area schools for agreeing to the increase,” Christian said.
Like Davis, Christian said one of the biggest deterrents to potential new referees is the abuse, verbal and sometimes threatened physically, by fans and by coaches in some instances.
He said a potential new referee watched a game that he officiated and later informed him that he was no longer interested because of the intensity of the berating of the officials by fans in the stands.
“You have to have really thick skin,” Christian said. “Some people can do it, and some people can’t. It does wear on you after a while.”
MCCLUNG IS NBA CALIBER
Mac McClung is an NBA-caliber player.
Just ask Golden State Warrior coach Steve Kerr.
The Warriors waived McClung earlier this week, but Kerr said it was tough and it was not based on McClung’s talent. It was because the Warriors were looking for a different style of player.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Football Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Graham and Ridgeview remain at the top of the poll as the only two undefeated teams in the region.
The pollsters have their first tie of the season with Abingdon and Patrick Henry tied for the sixth spot.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1. Graham (8) 6-0 112
2. Ridgeview (4) 5-0 104
3. Gate City 4-2 69
4. Virginia High 4-1 45
5. Union 4-2 40
6t. Abingdon 3-3 9
6t. Patrick Henry 4-2 9
Others receiving votes: Lee High, 3-2 (8), Rye Cove, 5-1 (8), J.I. Burton, 3-2 (7), Tazewell, 3-3 (3), Wise Central, 2-3 (3), Honaker, 3-3 (1).