What a difference a year makes.
About this time last year, on a Saturday night, Lee High led Rye Cove 32-0 at halftime in a nondistrict football game.
Rye Cove did not have enough players to safely finish the game and forfeited the contest to the Generals.
The Eagles then proceeded to cancel the remainder of the football season.
A year later, Rye Cove is preparing for a road trip to Lee High for a Friday night gridiron clash enjoying its best season in decades.
The Eagles are off to a 5-0 start, their best since 1989.
First-year coach Gary Collier is excited about the start Rye Cove has had and so is most everyone else in the small Scott County community.
“Everyone has seemed to have bought into what we are doing,” Collier said. “I can’t say enough about all the support we are getting from the community, school, students and parents. The fans have been truly electrifying on Friday nights.”
The coach said while there’s been plenty of electricity in the air about the football team, there is still a realistic approach about the program.
“Everyone is being realistic about where we are and how far we still have to go,” Collier said. “Building our program is a process, but we like where we are at the moment. I love the work ethic of our kids and our coaches.”
Collier said there’s not much talk about last year “because we have flushed it.”
Instead, he said the Eagles are focusing on the future.
“The kids realize what happened last year, but it seldom gets mentioned anymore.”
EXCITEMENT SWIRLING AROUND BLUE DEVILS, TOO
Rye Cove is not the only community in Scott County that is excited about the football season.
After some lean years and an 0-2 start this season, the enthusiasm around the Gate City football program is up.
Optimism about the remainder of the season is particularly high after three straight wins, including two Mountain 7 District wins over Abingdon and Union.
“The community has been great,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “They have noticed all the hard work these guys have put in, and they are showing their appreciation by showing great support for these guys.
That support was evident last week when the Blue Devils earned a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Mountain 7 rival and power Union.
“Last Friday at Legion (Field) was electric, and I know this week will be no different,” Houseright said.
MCCLUNG IN JAPAN
Local basketball sensation Mac McClung is hooping it up in Japan this week.
As a member of Golden State, McClung and the NBA champion Warriors are scheduled to play the Washington Wizards in preseason exhibition games on Friday and Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.
Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. local time, with the Sunday game beginning at 1 a.m. local time. Both games will be broadcast on NBA TV.
The former Gate City star was the NBA G-League rookie of the year for the 2021-22 season while playing for the South Bay Lakers.
He appeared in two NBA games last season where he recorded 4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes in appearances with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
McClung played in the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League with Golden State.
He averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in five games.
In August, McClung signed a contract with the Warriors.
CAVS, WASPS MOVE GAMES
UVa Wise has moved its South Atlantic Conference football game with Lenoir-Ryhne from Saturday to Friday at 3 p.m. at Carl Smith Stadium, the school announced Wednesday.
A release from UVA Wise said the move was due to Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on the eastern portion of the United States this week.
Emory & Henry also announced it’s moving its game with Catawba to Friday at 3 p.m. because of weather concerns.
THE TOP 7
Here's a look at the Southwest Virginia Football Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Graham and Ridgeview remain at the top of the poll, with Gate City moving into the third spot after upending Union last week.
Union dropped from third to fifth with the loss.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1. Graham (9) 6-0 124
2. Ridgeview (4) 4-0 108
3. Gate City 3-2 52
4. Virginia High 4-1 51
5. Union 3-2 43
6. Rye Cove 5-0 26
7. Wise Central 2-2 11
Others receiving votes: Abingdon, 2-3 (10), Patrick Henry, 3-2 (7), Grundy, 2-2 (6), Holston, 3-1 (2), J.I. Burton, 2-2 (2), Hurley, 4-1 (1).