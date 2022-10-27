Only two weeks remain in the Southwest Virginia football regular season, but plenty of questions still loom about the postseason on the gridiron in the commonwealth.
DISTRICT TITLES
The Mountain 7 and Cumberland district championships are still up for grabs heading into Friday’s action.
The Cumberland title will likely be decided Friday night when Rye Cove travels to Lawson-Fitchko Stadium in Norton to take on J.I. Burton.
Both teams are 3-0 in the district and could wrap up the championship with a win this weekend and next weekend.
Twin Springs and Thomas Walker, both with 2-1 marks in the Cumberland, still have shots at grabbing a share of the regular-season trophy.
The two teams play each other Friday. The winner of the game would be in contention for a share of the district trophy if it wins again in the season finale on Nov. 4 and if both Burton and Rye Cove lose one of their two remaining games.
In the Mountain 7 District things are a little simpler.
Gate City plays at Wise Central Friday.
Regardless of the outcome, the Blue Devils (6-2, 4-0) will host Ridgeview (8-0, 5-0) on Nov. 4 for the district championship at Gate City’s Legion Field.
A win by Gate City on Friday night would set up a winner-take-all game on Nov. 4.
If Central beats Gate City, then the Blue Devil would have to beat Ridgeview on Nov. 4 to claim a share of the Mountain 7 crown.
Ridgeview travels to Bluefield, West Virginia, this weekend in a nondistrict contest.
GRIDIRON PLAYOFFS
Most of the postseason field is set for the regional football playoffs, particularly in Region 2D, where eight of the region’s 11 teams qualify.
The biggest question looms on the eighth and final playoff spot where Richlands (2-6) leads Wise Central (3-5) 15.3 to 14.8 in the power point rankings.
A win by Richlands over David Crockett this weekend or Virginia High next week would likely seal the eighth spot for the Blue Tornado, unless Central can win both of its remaining games with Gate City and Grundy.
If Richlands loses both of its remaining games and Central wins at least one of its two remaining contests, the Warriors would likely hold the eighth playoff spot with Richlands on the outside looking in.
If both teams lose their last two remaining games, Richlands would most likely grab the eighth spot.
In Region 1D, the top five spots are likely secure with Patrick Henry, Grundy, Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Holston.
The sixth-eighth spots are up for grabs with Honaker (16.3), Lebanon (15.6), Rural Retreat (15.4), J.I. Burton (15.1) and Hurley (14.9) battling to make the postseason.
VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS SET
Rivals will face each other Thursday in both the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournament championships.
Gate City and Union will meet for the fourth time this season in the M7 championship match at Union. Union leads this season’s series 2-1.
Eastside and J.I. Burton have split their two meetings this season.
The two teams will meet for the third time Thursday at Eastside in the Cumberland championship match.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Football Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Graham and Ridgeview, the only two unbeaten teams in the region, remain at the top of the poll.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1. Graham (7) 8-0 94
2. Ridgeview (3) 8-0 86
3. Gate City 6-2 58
4. Virginia High 6-2 38
5. Union 5-3 33
6. Lee High 5-3 15
7. Grundy 5-3 8
Others receiving votes: Rye Cove, 6-1 (6) Abingdon, 4-4 (1), Honaker, 5-3 (1), Patrick Henry 5-3 (1).