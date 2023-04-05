The Delaware Blue Coats put the wraps on a third straight NBA G-League Eastern Conference title last week, highlighted by the play of former Gate City guard Mac McClung.

McClung played 35 minutes of last Sunday’s Eastern Conference title game win over the Long Island Nets 102-94, netting 16 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you