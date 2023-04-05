The Delaware Blue Coats put the wraps on a third straight NBA G-League Eastern Conference title last week, highlighted by the play of former Gate City guard Mac McClung.
McClung played 35 minutes of last Sunday’s Eastern Conference title game win over the Long Island Nets 102-94, netting 16 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
McClung was named the G-League’s MVP last year. The Blue Coats will play the second of the three-game finals on Thursday against the defending champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
In Tuesday’s 134-120 win over the Vipers in Game 1, McClung poured in 35 points and had seven assists and three rebounds. The second game can be viewed on ESPNews at 8:30 p.m.
If a third game is necessary, it would be on Sunday in Wilmington with a tip time of 8:30 p.m. It can be viewed on ESPNU.
McClung has had another solid season with the Philadelphia 76ers farm team, scoring 19.8 per game, dishing out five assists, pulling down 2.7 rebounds per game and shooting 54.8% from the field.
Earlier this season, McClung won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and signed a shoe deal with Puma in the same week. He’s also appeared in a television commercial with former NBA All-Star Vince Carter for the new Dungeons and Dragons movie.
When McClung broke out his Gate City high school jersey, the school instantly received national and international notoriety. Orders have been flowing in for weeks and administration says that the number has climbed to 2,500. All of the proceeds will be going to Gate City athletics.
FCA GAMES THURSDAY
The annual Southwest Virginia vs. Northeast Tennessee FCA senior all-star basketball games are set for Thursday at West Ridge High in Blountville. The girls game will tip-off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:45 p.m.
BASEBALL GAMES TO WATCH
Sullivan East at Gate City (Thursday): The Blue Devils (1-4, 0-3) have hit a rough spot as of late after opening the season with a win at Sullivan East. Gate City needs a win in the worst way with key district games against Union and Lee High on the horizon.
John Battle at Abingdon (Tuesday): Abingdon (3-2, 2-0) has been knocked from the ranks of the unbeatens, but still remains tied with Washington County rival John Battle (4-1, 2-0) atop the Mountain 7 District standings. It will be interesting to see the pitching matchup as the Trojans could go with either Evan Hankins or Porter Gobble.
SOFTBALL GAMES TO WATCH
John Battle at Gate City (Thursday): Gate City (4-2, 2-0) are off to a hot start despite losing both games to neighboring Dobyns-Bennett. John Battle has been a mainstay in the Mountain 7 standings for the last few years, and with a win, the Lady Blue Devils could maintain a slim lead over Wise Central.
TRACK ON DECK
Some key dates are coming up later this month on the Southwest Virginia track calendar, including the Food City Track Classic at Abingdon on April 12, the Pepsi Five Star Invitational at Lee High on April 15, the Southwest Insurance Relays at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap on April 19 and the Highlands Glass Invitational at Abingdon on April 22.
Also later this month will be the 43rd Six Rivers Relays that annually brings together the “cream of the crop” from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The meet is set for Friday, April 28, at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City.