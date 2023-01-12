The nomination period is open for the 10th class of the John I. Burton Hall of Fame. Nominations can be made by anyone.
Nominees can be made in one of five different categories, including a new category added this year by the hall of fame committee.
The new category, Outstanding Teacher, is open to former teachers who taught a minimum of five years at Burton.
Other categories include Athlete/Participant, Coach, Extraordinary Individual Achievment and Outstanding Contributor.
Nominations are open until April 1, and nomination forms can be obtained online at the hall of website: jibhof.wixsite.com/jibhof.
The past week was highlighted by some milestone performances in Southwest Virginia.
Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis scored 29 points Tuesday to put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
On Monday, UVA Wise’s Caitlyn Ross set a program record for career assists in a South Atlantic Conference win over Limestone.
Ross headed into the Cavaliers’ Wednesday game at Mars Hill with 532 career assists.
Nia Vanzant also made her mark in Monday’s win over Limestone by becoming the 13th player in UVA Wise women’s basketball history to score over 1,300 points.
“To every thing there is a season and a time to every purpose under the Heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1.
This is my final Southwest Virginia Notes column.
I have enjoyed my adventure as a sports writer for Six Rivers Media, particularly with the Times News.
It has been enjoyable and challenging and never dull.
Nothing remains constant, however, and the time for change is inevitable for all.
My sincere thanks to my colleagues, friends and readers for making the last six years and enjoyable ride.
God’s richest blessings to all.
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Basketball Top 7 polls as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Four boys teams received at least one first-place vote, while Wise Central continues to sit at the top of the girls poll.
The polls are based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system.
Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1. Lebanon (3) 11-1 62
2. Gate City (1) 5-6 46
3. Abingdon (2) 9-4 45
4. Virginia High (1) 6-4 30
5. Ridgeview 10-2 28
6. Twin Springs 8-4 17
7. Union 5-6 8
Others Receiving Votes: Chilhowie (7), Honaker (6), Grundy (4), Eastside (2), Graham (1).
1. Wise Central (5) 10-3 56
2. Gate City (1) 8-2 48
3. Ridgeview 9-3 40
4. Richlands 9-1 20
5. Honaker 10-3 18
6. Union 8-4 13
7. Eastside 8-5 5
Others Receiving Votes: Marion (3), J.I. Burton (1).
