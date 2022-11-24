High school basketball fans in Southwest Virginia will get plenty of opportunities to see their favorite teams in action next month.
December’s calendar is dotted with high school basketball tournaments from start to finish.
Two tournaments actually begin next week and extend to the first weekend of December.
COACH BALLARD LEE BEARCAT TIPOFF
In Bristol, boys and girls prep teams are in action with the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tipoff at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
The tournament begins Tuesday with Eastside facing Marion in a 4 p.m. girls game. The same schools play in a boys game at 5:30 p.m.
John Battle and Honaker follow with a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game is set for 7 p.m., and the boys are slated to start at 8:30 p.m.
Ridgeview and George Wythe girls play in a 4 p.m. quarterfinal game to start the action on Wednesday, with a 5:30 p.m. boys quarterfinals contest featuring George Wythe against Northwood.
The Wednesday 7 p.m. contest features the host Virginia High girls against Patrick Henry with the Bearcat boys team playing Patrick Henry at 8:30 p.m.
The tournament moves into losers bracket games on Thursday with two girls and two boys games set to begin at 4 p.m.
Four more games are set for Friday with two boys contests and two girls games in the semifinal rounds.
Action on Friday is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Eight games are slated for Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with consolation contests.
The third-place games are set to begin at 4 p.m. with the girls contest and the boys game to follow.
The girls tournament championship is set for 7 p.m., followed by the boys championship at 8:30 p.m.
PVNB GIRLS TOURNEY
The seventh annual Powell Valley National Bank Tipoff Classic is scheduled to begin Tuesday at UVA Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
Richlands and Thomas Walker start the tourney off with a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m.
In a 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal, host Wise Central takes on Lebanon.
The tournament continues with two more quarterfinal games — J.I. Burton vs. Twin Valley at 6 p.m. and Union vs. Rye Cove at 7:30 p.m. — on Wednesday.
Two losers bracket games are set to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday with the two semifinal contests set to tip off at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Four games are on tap Saturday with the seventh-place contest set to start things off at 3 p.m. and the fifth-place game at 5 p.m.
Following a 3-point shooting contest, the third-place game is set for 7 p.m., and the championship is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
TOURNAMENT WEEK AT LEE
Lee High hosts a girls tournament, the Farmers and Miners Classic on Dec. 19-20, and a boys tournament, the Lee Bank and Trust Classic, on Dec. 22-23.
THE BIGGEST OF THE BUNCH
The biggest holiday tournament in Southwest Virginia features 12 boys teams in action from Dec. 27-30 in the PVNB Holiday Classic.
The tournament is played at the UVA Wise Prior Center with four first-round games set for Dec. 27.
The opening day contests include Rye Cove vs. Lebanon at 4 p.m., Chilhowie vs. Shelby Valley, Kentucky, at 5:30 p.m., J.I. Burton vs. Marion at 7 p.m. and Eastside vs. Ridgeview at 8:30 p.m.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 28 with Virginia High playing the winner of the Chilhowie-Shelby Valley contest at 4 p.m., Honaker playing the Eastside-Ridgeview winner at 5:30 p.m., Wise Central playing the J.I. Burton-Marion winner at 7 p.m. and Union facing the Rye Cove-Lebanon winner at 8:30 p.m.
The tournament continues Dec. 29 with two losers bracket games starting at 4 p.m. and the semifinal contests slated to begin at 7 p.m.
On Dec. 30, games begin at noon with five consolation games prior to the tournament championship, scheduled for 8 p.m.