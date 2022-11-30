SW Virginia Notes: Harding, Shupe to be inducted to baseball hall of fame P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net Kevin Mays Author email Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VHSL Hall of Famers Mack Shupe and the late Tom Harding are two of the members of the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.Shupe and Harding are among the 10 inductees who will be recognized at the VBCA Hall of Fame ceremony on Dec. 9 at the association’s annual convention in Fairfax.ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS Shupe is in the VHSL record book in many categories, including the most state championships by a coach with eight and the most consecutive state championships with four.During his career, Shupe’s teams amassed a 631-173 record. His 631 wins are the second most in VHSL history.Shupe coached high school baseball for 40 years, 33 at his alma mater J.J. Kelly and seven at J.I. Burton.During his three-plus decades at Kelly, Shupe’s teams won eight state championships, finished as state runner-up three times, won 18 Region D titles and 22 Lonesome Pine District crowns.In the most dominant run in VHSL baseball history, the Indians went 83-1 under Shupe from 1981-85.The run included four straight state championships and not a single loss to a Virginia team.The only loss during the run was a 2-1 defeat to TSSAA Class AAA Science Hill in 1982.Shupe also directed Kelly to state championship wins in 1988, 1989, 1991 and 1998.He retired from coaching following the 2009 season, but he still remains active as a high school basketball referee in the Appalachian Officials Association.Shupe started officiating basketball in 1967 in the Lonesome Pine District Officials Association and is entering his 56th consecutive year as a basketball referee.WINNINGEST COACH IN STATE HISTORYIn addition to Shupe, the late Tom Harding will be inducted into the VBCA Hall of Fame next week.Harding coached 46 years at Honaker and holds the VHSL record for most wins in VHSL history with 633.Harding directed the Tigers to a state championship in 2011.He died in 2018 after succumbing to a long-time illness. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports COLLEGE KIDSA brief look at some former Southwest Virginia prep hoops stars at the college level.MENZac Ervin (Gate City), Elon, sr., 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game.Bradley Dean (Gate City), UVA Wise, so., 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4 assists per game.Luke Lawson (Eastside), UVA Wise, sr., 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2 assists per game.Grayson Honaker (Honaker), UVA Wise, so., 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds per game.Gabe Brown (Ridgeview), Emory & Henry, so., 17.5 points, 5 rebounds per game.Cade Looney (Grundy), Emory & Henry, so., 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds per game.Bradley Bunch (Union), Pikeville, fr., 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game.Colyn Sturgill (Eastside), Alice Lloyd, sr., 3.9 points, 5 rebounds per game.Alex Rasnick (Union), Alice Lloyd, fr., 1.3 points per game.WOMENSarah Thompson (Gate City), ETSU, so., 1.5 points, 2.3 rebounds per game.Macey Mullins (Gate City), Lynchburg, fr., 8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2 assists per game.Amaya Lee (Virginia High), Emory & Henry, sr., 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game.Taylor Owens (Virginia High), Emory & Henry, sr., 3 points, 3 rebounds per game.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vhsl Hall Of Famers Mack Shupe Tom Harding Championship Sport Basketball Rebound Vhsl Referee Game Kevin Mays Author email Follow Kevin Mays Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR