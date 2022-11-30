Southwest Virginia Notes: Shupe, Harding to be inducted to baseball hall of fame

VHSL Hall of Famers Mack Shupe and the late Tom Harding are two of the members of the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Shupe and Harding are among the 10 inductees who will be recognized at the VBCA Hall of Fame ceremony on Dec. 9 at the association’s annual convention in Fairfax.

