Since the beginning of the month, anticipation has been building for the start of the high school football season in Southwest Virginia.
The season kicks off Friday with games throughout the region.
Lebanon and Honaker start the season a day early with a Thursday contest between the Russell County rivals. The game is set for 7 p.m.
There are some key season-opening games Friday,
Richlands at Gate City
Two proud programs that have struggled over the last few years clash Friday at Legion Field.
Both teams are loaded with promise this season and could make some noise in the region before things are finished. The winner will have momentum to build on.
Lee High at Union
A season opener between two Mountain 7 District teams is set for Friday at Bullitt Park.
The Bears have never lost to Lee since Union opened in 2011. But the Generals have plenty of talent and enthusiasm this season.
This one could be a little closer than folks are banking on.
Eastside at Wise Central
The two Wise County rivals are rebuilding and are looking for an early-season win to grab momentum fast.
The atmosphere should be intense at Warrior Stadium when the two clash Friday night.
Virginia High at Tazewell
Both teams made the Region 2D playoffs last season and have high hopes of making it back this season.
The Bearcats make the trip to Tazewell County to kick off the year in a key Southwest District contest.
BURTON HALL OF FAME BANQUET
Tickets to the 2022 J.I. Burton Hall of Fame Induction Dinner are still available.
The induction dinner will be held Sept. 17 in Norton.
The final day to buy the $40 tickets for the ceremony is Sept. 10 and can be purchased by mailing ticket requests, with checks made to J.I. Burton High School, to John I. Burton High School, c/o Hall of Fame, 109 Eleventh Street SW, Norton, Va. 24273.
FOOTBALL POLL
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The panel’s preseason poll picks Ridgeview to be the best in the region with Graham a close second.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.