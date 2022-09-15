There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics.

The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.

