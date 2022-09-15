There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics.
The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
LIFELONG TIES
Foster has been associated with Central baseball and the baseball programs at J.J. Kelly and Pound for nearly his entire life.
Kelly and Pound consolidated to form Central in the fall of 2011.
A former athlete at Kelly, Foster was an assistant coach at Pound in 2005 and 2006.
He’s been an assistant coach at Central for the past eight seasons. Foster has also been involved with youth league travel baseball programs for several years.
He replaces J.W. Salyer, who resigned the position earlier this year.
“I’m just very blessed and thankful to the Lord for the opportunity to take over one of the best baseball jobs in the state of Virginia,” Foster said.
The new coach has ties to the entire Central community.
“I grew up in Wise and have taught in Pound for the last 21 years. The baseball heritage in those towns is something special,” he said. “To lead the Central baseball program and to play our home games at Shupe Field, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
BACK ON THE COURT
Funk returns to the Lady Spartans program after coaching Eastside to the Cumberland District championship and the program’s first Region 1D appearance in the 2011-12 season.
“I’m thrilled to be here,” Funk said. “I’m ready to get back at it.”
Funk, an all-state performer in basketball, softball and track at St. Paul and a two-sport standout in basketball and softball at UVA Wise, removed herself from coaching in 2015 to spend more time with her children after her husband died unexpectedly.
Now that her children are older, Funk said she’s thankful to have another opportunity to coach.
“I prayed about it, and I feel like I got the green light from everyone,” she said.
CHAMPS ON THE COURSE
The prep fall sports season has its first team champions.
Defending Region 1D champion Castlewood clinched the Cumberland District regular season golf title Tuesday by winning its third and final regular season district match.
Abingdon won its third straight Mountain 7 District match Monday and clinched the district’s regular-season championship.
The defending VHSL Class 3 state champion Falcons earned a spot in the upcoming Region 3D championships.
Lee High, finished second in the district and clinched a spot in the Region 2D championships.
Generals coach Barry Audia said he has been impressed with his team’s effort all season.
Lee’s scores have been consistently in the low 80s all season.
BIG GAMES ON THE GRIDIRON
Some key games are on tap Friday night around area football fields.
Graham at Union
The G-Men, top ranked in Southwest Virginia, roll into Bullitt Park to face regional rival Union, ranked No. 3 in the latest poll.
The games between these two are usually not decided until the final horn sounds. This week’s game promises to be another thriller.
Thomas Walker at Rye Cove
The host Eagles are still flying high and are looking to go 4-0 with their first Cumberland District win.
Thomas Walker has other plans.
The Pioneers were a game short of winning the Cumberland championship last year and are on a mission with first-year coach Tanner Hall at the helm this year.
Twin Springs at J.I. Burton
The Titans travel to Lawson-Fitchko Stadium for a Cumberland showdown with the Raiders.
Last season was a banner year for Twin Springs, which won the district crown, and an off-year for Burton, which is more accustomed to being near the top of the standings.
Friday’s game will be key for both as they look to earn another trophy.
STATE CHAMP REUNION
Friday night is a big night for Burton.
In addition to a key gridiron matchup with Twin Springs, the Raiders will celebrate the 2022 Hall of Fame class that will be inducted on Saturday.
In addition, the 1972 Burton state championship football team will be recognized in pregame ceremonies.
The ‘72 team members, coaches, cheerleaders, band members and others will have a pregame 50-year reunion in the high school cafeteria starting at 5:30 p.m.
UVA WISE MASCOT FEATURED IN BOOK
Smiddy, the UVA Wise mascot, recently made his literary debut.
A new book about the NCAA Division II athletic nicknames and mascots — Gorillas, Gators and Greyhounds — features Smiddy. Christopher Pio, a former collegiate athletics coach, wrote the book.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The committee agrees on the top three squads with Graham, Ridgeview and Union holding on to the spots.
The rest of the way through the poll is a mixed ballot with several teams picking up mention from the voters.
Undefeated Rye Cove makes its debut in the poll at No. 6.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOT
BALL
1) Graham (10) 3-0 132
2) Ridgeview (4) 3-0 116
3) Union 3-0 86
4) Wise Central 2-1 39
5) Virginia High 2-1 23
6) Rye Cove 3-0 14
7) Rural Retreat 2-1 13
Others receiving votes: Abingdon, 1-2 (12); Patrick Henry, 2-1 (11); Rye Cove, 3-0 (14); Gate City, 1-2 (5); Holston, 2-1 (5); Tazewell, 1-2 (3); Hurley, 2-1 (2); Lebanon, 2-1 (2); Richlands, 1-2 (2).