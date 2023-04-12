Now that district play has begun in Southwest Virginia for baseball and softball, the races are starting to heat up.
In Mountain 7 baseball, the two Washington County teams are off to solid starts. Class 3 Abingdon is 5-3 overall with a 4-0 record in the district. The Falcons dealt John Battle its first district loss on Tuesday in a thrilling 7-6 game at Falcon Park.
On the softball side, Gate City is off to a roaring start, going 7-2 and is unbeaten in the district at 4-0. Second-place Abingdon (7-2, 4-1) and Gate City don’t meet again until Tuesday, so the race is far from over.
Gate City already blasted Abingdon earlier this season with a 19-0 road win.
Beyond the Lady Blue Devils and Lady Falcons, it’s a logjam for third place between Wise Central, Ridgeview and John Battle.
In the Cumberland District, usual contender Eastside has a good early season record of 5-1 so far in baseball. On the softball side is where Rye Cove is dominating competition with a 9-0 record.
The Lady Eagles have already beaten two Northeast Tennessee teams — Unicoi County and West Ridge — that are off to solid starts in the Big 5 and Upper Lakes conferences.
Rye Cove and traditional power Eastside will meet on Monday in a contest that is sure to go a long way in determining the district crown.
McCLUNG COMING HOME
Gate City High School announced on Wednesday that it will host a recognition ceremony for the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner and former Blue Devils basketball state champion Mac McClung. The festivities will take place at the Gate City Middle School gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
The ceremony will include a jersey retirement, a recognition from the town of Gate City and the slam dunk trophy being enshrined in the school’s trophy case.
Folks that ordered a McClung T-shirt or jersey can also pick those up at the ceremony and get a photo opportunity with McClung.
The event is free and open to the public.
TRACK TALK
The inaugural Pepsi Five Star Invitational at Lee High’s newly resurfaced track will take place this Saturday. There’s about 10 teams registered from Virginia and Kentucky, so there should be good competition.
Next Wednesday will be the annual Southwest Insurance Relays at historic Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. The meet is consistently one of the best in Southwest Virginia year in and year out, touting some of the best talent in the immediate area.
Abingdon’s Highlands Glass Invitational is set to take place on April 22 at the high school track and has a mixture of Virginia and Tennessee teams.
Powers Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett and Volunteer have already entered.