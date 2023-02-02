Off to one of its best starts in recent memory, the UVA Wise men’s basketball team doesn’t have to look far to find out why the success is coming in bunches.
Former Gate City standout Bradley Dean is leading the team in scoring with a 20.3 average along with 4.1 rebounds and has started all 20 games.
He’s just a sophomore, but Dean’s leadership role has expanded and the Cavaliers have benefited from it, posting a 12-8 overall record and 5-6 worksheet in the South Atlantic Conference.
“It’s been a lot of fun and I love this team,” Dean said. “I love all my brothers on this team, and I really think we’re starting to turn this program around. That’s the reason I came here in the first place.”
One of the more notable performances was a 40-point game against Limestone on Dec. 15 that UVA Wise won in overtime. It was the most points by a SAC player to that point in the season.
“For the most part, I just went out there and played,” Dean said. “I never try to keep count in my head. My focus is just to win the game. I had a decent first half and when we got down big, they ran a lot of stuff for me and we ended up winning.”
Dean is getting some help from another one of Southwest Virginia’s best in the past decade in Luke Lawson from Eastside. Lawson is scoring at a 14.2 clip and pulling down 6.6 rebounds.
“I loved getting Luke back in town,” Dean said. “I knew him a little bit throughout high school, but I didn’t have a personal relationship with him.
“We hang out all the time and play golf together. He’s a matchup nightmare for anyone we play, and I’ve not played a full season besides AAU or something with a great forward like (Lawson).”
Going into the season, the Cavs were expected to have several scorers that included Dean, but injuries hit Isaiah McAmis (Wise Central) and Joe’l Pettiford.
Without some of the other scoring threats, the Cavs have suffered four conference losses by five points or fewer.
“A couple of possessions and an injury or two go a different way and we’re looking at a pretty special season,” Dean said. “I still think we have a chance of making it a historic season.”
Some of the Cavs’ biggest remaining games include home games against league foes Tusculum and Wingate and a road game at Emory & Henry on Feb. 15.
“We’ve let a couple slip away, but we have to control what we can control,” he said. “We have a big week coming up and we need both of them. We’re going to be fighting for the second, third or fourth spot on this side of the conference, so hopefully we can go on a run and get the second spot.”
SETTING A NEW BAR
Nia Vanzant set the UVA Wise women’s Division II era scoring record last week in a road loss to Anderson.
The redshirt junior’s 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play in the opening half allowed her to move past Taylor Sandidge for the record. Vanzant now has 1,428 points in her playing career and ranks eighth in school history in scoring.
RACES HEATING UP
A few surprising wins in recent days have thrown some of the area prep basketball races into a frenzy.
For the Cumberland District boys, J.I. Burton’s win on Tuesday against Eastside was certainly not totally out of left field, but it was a little unexpected.
With Twin Springs’ road win over Thomas Walker, the Titans leap back into first place and need to win out to clinch another regular season crown. Eastside is going to need some help in order to force a one-game playoff at the end of the season.
The Mountain 7 girls race is about as clear as mud. Wise Central exacted some revenge with a win against Gate City to force a tie atop the standings in the loss column.
It’s now just a contest to see which team blinks first as the end of the regular season is scheduled for Feb. 11.
Abingdon does lead the Mountain 7 boys race, but the interesting part is what is happening behind the Falcons. Ridgeview hosts Abingdon on the final Friday of the season and should the Falcons win, a tie will come into play with Ridgeview and Gate City for second. The Blue Devils will have to win out in the league, however, in order to force the tie.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Though the early signing period has become wildly popular, some area athletes still took part in the traditional time period of early February.
On Monday, Gate City girls basketball standout Lexi Ervin — daughter of Twin Springs legend Stacy Ervin — signed to continue her career with Milligan.
Speaking of Twin Springs, football standouts Ryan Horne and Andrew Salyer put pen to paper and signed on with Campbellsville University.
At Abingdon on Wednesday, state champion distance runner Makaleigh Jessee signed her national letter of intent with Division I Tennessee Tech.
“It feels really to get this over with, and it’s a big weight off of my shoulders for sure,” Jessee said. “Before I went on any visits, I knew exactly what I was looking for and Tennessee Tech offered me that.
“As soon as I visited, it felt like home. I’m looking to major in exercise science and hopefully go into physical therapy.”