A nearly forsaken cross country season didn’t dampen Abingdon senior Jack Bundy from having one of the most memorable indoor track campaigns of recent memory.

Bundy currently leads VHSL Class 3 in the three distance events — 1,000-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — and is in pursuit of helping the Falcons win back-to-back team state titles.

