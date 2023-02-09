A nearly forsaken cross country season didn’t dampen Abingdon senior Jack Bundy from having one of the most memorable indoor track campaigns of recent memory.
Bundy currently leads VHSL Class 3 in the three distance events — 1,000-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — and is in pursuit of helping the Falcons win back-to-back team state titles.
“It’s been a really fun season so far,” Bundy said. “My training has been going very well and, as a team, we’ve got a good group and the culture has been really good.”
Bundy has marks of 2:28.73 for the 1,000, 4:14.90 for 1,600 and 9:16.85 for 3,200. He leads all classifications in the 1,600 while his 1K mark is third and the 3,200 is fourth.
All of his marks have also been school records.
The 1,600 that came at Liberty is just over a half-second slower than Southwest Virginia’s all-time outdoor best of 4:14.24 set by Abingdon standout Griff Graves in 2008.
“That really doesn’t feel real to me when you say that,” he said. “It’s one of those crazy things that I don’t know how to put into words.”
Late in the summer, Bundy developed a stress fracture and missed over half of the cross country season. The Falcons did carry on without him and ended up winning the team title for the second straight year.
Overall, Abingdon has won the last four state titles held in either cross country, indoor or outdoor track and has established a dynasty the area has not seen since the days of Ron Helmer’s dominant Virginia High crew.
“We talk about it all the time, and it’s actually shocking how far we’ve come,” he said. “In my freshman year, we just barely missed the state meet in cross country as a team. Everything started clicking last year for everyone, and it’s really about building a culture.
“My coaches (Brent) Swiney and (Allyson) Newton have gotten everyone excited about running.”
Even though he’s coming onto the scene late, Bundy is still getting some college looks, but he doesn’t have a clear favorite.
“I took four days off after a horrible cross country season, sat down and looked at what I really wanted to do,” Bundy said. “It’s been a rough process, especially with a bad cross country season. Right now, I’m looking at Virginia Tech as my best option, but we’ll see what happens.”
The Falcons will be back in action on Feb. 17 at the Region 3D championships at Roanoke College. The following day at Roanoke College, Regions 1D, 1C, 2C and 2D will run concurrently with state bids on the line.
“I want to compete for some individual titles,” Bundy said. “Ultimately, as a team, I think we’re going to surprise some people.”
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
As the regular season finishes up this week in the commonwealth, things will need to be settled for seeding in both the district and region tournaments.
In the girls Mountain 7 race, Gate City and Wise Central sit tied atop the standings with each having one game remaining. Gate City will travel to Union while Wise Central hosts John Battle.
Both have 9-2 records in the district, but the Lady Warriors swept the season series.
Head-to-head matchups, however, do not matter in the Mountain 7 as every district game has the same weight. If both Gate City and Wise Central both win or lose, there will be a one-game playoff on Saturday to determine which team will host the district tournament.
A location and time has yet to be determined.
On the Mountain 7 boys side, Class 3 Abingdon clinched the regular season title with Union’s upset win over Ridgeview on Tuesday. The Falcons will host the district tournament beginning next week.
In the race for the second seed and the all-important top seed in the Region 2D tournament, Gate City and Ridgeview have identical 8-3 records.
Should the Blue Devils and Wolfpack both win or lose on Friday, there will be a playoff for the district’s second seed and the region tournament’s top seed. Gate City hits the road to face Union while Ridgeview hosts league-leading Abingdon.
In the Cumberland, if the Twin Springs boys were to lose on Friday against Rye Cove, a one-game playoff between Twin Springs and Eastside would determine the top seed.
Of course, the Spartans will have to hold serve against Thomas Walker at home.