That buzzing sound heard around Legion Field these days is the guarded optimism about the rest of the football season for Gate City.
After dropping their first two games, the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-0) have won their last three, including Mountain 7 District upset wins over Abingdon and Union.
Gate City’s recent success has the Blue Devils ranked No. 3 in the latest Times News Southwest Virginia football poll.
Gate City ends its season with four straight district games beginning Oct. 14 against Lee High, John Battle, Wise Central and Mountain 7 favorite Ridgeview.
Blue Devils coach Jeremy Houseright has to make sure his squad guards against looking too far ahead and past Friday’s opponent, Lebanon (3-2).
Houseright said his defense will have to be ready for Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece and the big-play offense the Pioneers present.
“Their quarterback can throw it and they have a bunch of guys that can make plays,” Houseright said.
As far as the Blue Devils, it’s stick with the script that has worked well this season.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage and prevent the big play,” Houseright said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Legion Field.
Rye Cove (5-0) at Lee High (2-2)
It’s homecoming time for the Generals in what could be a wild one at Five Star Stadium.
Lee was the opponent Rye Cove was playing last year when the Eagles’ season came to an abrupt end.
That’s all in the rear-view mirror for new Rye Cove coach Gary Collier and the Eagles. Rye Cove is unbeaten and ranked No. 6 in the Times News poll. Collier is going into the game with eyes wide open and is expecting anything but an easy contest against the Class 2 Generals.
“We have to play our best football of the season,” the coach said. “With Lee being a big, physical 2A team we have to be very disciplined on defense and not turn the ball over on offense.”
Just like his Rye Cove counterpart, Lee High coach Joey Carroll is not expecting a cakewalk when the Eagles make the journey to Ben Hur.
“Rye Cove has learned how to win,” Carroll said. “They are well coached and play extremely hard. I can’t say enough about the job those guys have done over there. They will come in here and expect to win.”
Carroll and his staff’s main goal is to keep the Generals focused on the task at hand.
“We need to have laser focus and execute in all three phases of the game,” he said. “We have shown glimpses of playing at a high level in the first four games. Now, we just need to put it all together for four quarters.”
Thomas Walker (1-4) at Union (3-2)
It’s an early start time, by 30 minutes, for Union and Thomas Walker.
The Bears are heavy favorites in the game that has a 6:30 p.m. start time and are hungry for a win after back-to-back losses to Graham and Gate City.
Union cannot afford to look past the visiting Pioneers with Mountain 7 District games against Ridgeview and Wise Central in the next two weeks.
Abingdon (2-3, 1-1) at Wise Central (2-2, 0-1)
This game is a key one for both squads in the chase for the Mountain 7 District title and a Region 2D playoff spot.
Central coach Jason Mullins knows his team has to be prepared for a physical game after coming off a bye week.
“We have to come out and play four quarters. We’ve struggled doing that so far,” Mullins said. “We’ve worked hard these past couple weeks to be more consistent.”
J.I. Burton (2-2, 1-0) at Eastside (0-5, 0-0)
Eastside is off to a rocky start, but Burton coach Jacob Caudill is expecting a tough game in the Cumberland District rivalry where the two schools are only 11 miles apart.
“I expect Eastside to give us their best shot as always. Coach (Mike) Rhodes will have his team ready to play,” Caudill said. “We have to execute on offense, have no mistakes on special teams and play our game on defense.”
As for the Spartans, Rhodes said his team will be facing another tough challenge in Burton that continues to improve each week.
“We just need to execute and protect the football to give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter,” Rhodes said.