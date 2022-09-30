That buzzing sound heard around Legion Field these days is the guarded optimism about the rest of the football season for Gate City.

After dropping their first two games, the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-0) have won their last three, including Mountain 7 District upset wins over Abingdon and Union.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Blue Devils looking to keep improving against Lebanon

Union's Reyshawn Anderson (10) will be a key for the Bears in Friday's game with Thomas Walker. 

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos