16 SE Fisher 2.jpeg

Sullivan East quarterback Drake Fisher has thrown for an area-best 1,548 yards this season.

If points were the only thing that mattered in football, Sullivan East would likely be boasting a better record.

But while the Patriots have put up 34 points a game, they have allowed 36 per contest. And now East faces an Elizabethton team that has found its offensive identity, scoring 81 points in the last two games after totaling only seven in the first three.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos