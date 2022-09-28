If points were the only thing that mattered in football, Sullivan East would likely be boasting a better record.
But while the Patriots have put up 34 points a game, they have allowed 36 per contest. And now East faces an Elizabethton team that has found its offensive identity, scoring 81 points in the last two games after totaling only seven in the first three.
“Elizabethton is very talented,” Patriots’ head coach J.C. Simmons said. “The line is tough and physical, and (the Cyclones) have playmakers at all skill positions. They run their offense at a high level and execute their game plan. Their defense is very talented and physical as well.”
The Region 1-4A foes will play Thursday night at 7:30 at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton.
It is one of three games moved to Thursday night because of weather-related concerns. The others are Morristown East at Science Hill, and Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi County.
East (2-4 overall) has lost both of its region contests while the Cyclones (1-4) are 1-1. East has league losses against Grainger and Seymour while the Cyclones lost to Greeneville and defeated Grainger.
For the Patriots to have a shot at beating the Cyclones for the first time in 15 years — the last 10 meetings have been at least four-touchdown margins — they will likely need to play a pretty clean game.
“We have to execute our game plan and take care of the football,” Simmons said. “We need to limit mental mistakes and turnovers. And we have to make plays when they are there.”
East quarterback Drake Fisher leads Northeast Tennessee with 1,548 yards passing. He has thrown for 16 touchdowns.
MORRISTOWN EAST (1-4) at SCIENCE HILL (3-3)
It’s an important game for the Hilltoppers, who can stay tied for first place with either Dobyns-Bennett or Jefferson County with a win.
The Indians and Patriots play Friday in Dandridge. Science Hill is 2-0 in league play while East has lost both of its region contests.
Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter said his team shouldn’t look at the Hurricanes’ record and feel comfortable.
“We had a hard time with them last year,” Carter said. “We had a hard time moving the ball, even though they were struggling at the time. And they have six starters returning on defense.”
East also returns quarterback Eli Seals.
“(Coach) Caleb (Slover) likes to throw it,” Carter said. “I saw passes down the field against Dobyns-Bennett, and they were moving the ball. If (Slover) sees something open, his kid can get it there and he will have guys open. He knows that part of the game.”
CHUCKEY-DOAK (4-1) at UNICOI COUNTY (6-0)
The role of favorite lands on the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils’ side of the field, but the Black Knights are on the verge of being ranked, slotted at No. 11 in the most recent poll.
Unicoi head coach Drew Rice said Chuckey-Doak will bring talent to the field.
“They have a lot of athletes they try and get the ball to in a number of different ways,” Rice said. “They have a good running back we are going to have to account for at all times.”
Brasen Murvin is the Black Knights’ leading rusher (601 yards) while quarterback Cadin Tullock has thrown for 929 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Unicoi has a good running back as well with Nehemiah Edwards having totaled 1,259 yards and scored 21 touchdowns on the season.