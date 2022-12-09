BLUFF CITY — Gate City used a strong start in the fourth quarter Friday to pick up its first win of the season.
The Blue Devils (1-1) used a 9-3 run to build a double-digit lead halfway through the final quarter and held on to the lead to take a 57-47 interstate boys basketball victory over Sullivan East (6-5) at the Dyer Dome.
“It’s always good to get that first one of the year out of the way and get that monkey off your back,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said of the victory. “I was proud of our effort tonight and I thought we had a lot of different contributors.
“I was telling the guys whether you get 30 minutes or you get three, you have the opportunity to elevate us or to take us down. Everybody contributed. It was a good win.”
Gunner Garrett did most of the offensive contributing for the Blue Devils with 21 points and seven rebounds. He did most of his scoring in the second half with 12 points coming in the third and fourth quarters.
Eli McMurray came up big with the shot in the first half for the Blue Devils.
He finished the night with 16 points with all but four free throws coming in the first half, including two 3-point goals.
East kept things close in the first three quarters and held an 18-15 lead after the opening frame thanks in part to solid shooting of Drake Fisher.
The two teams battled evenly through the second and third quarters with the Blue Devils leading East 28-26 at halftime and 37-33 after the third quarter.
FAST IN THE FOURTH
While the two teams nearly matched basket for basket through the first three quarters, it was Gate City’s defensive effort that made the difference in the fourth.
The Blue Devils took advantage for three straight turnovers and off-the-mark shooting from East in the first 3:35 of the period.
Gate City built a 44-33 lead before the Patriots got a 3-point basket from Elijah Grubb to cut the Gate City advantage to 44-36 with 4:25 left in the game.
That was as close as the Patriots could get.
East cut the Blue Devil lead to eight points again, 55-47, with 20 seconds left on a 3-pointer from Corbin Laisule.
Gate City’s Garrett finished out the scoring with two free throws.
PATRIOT SCORING
Fisher led East’s scoring with 14 points, while Laisule added 13 points.
NO TIME TO REST
Gate City has no time to rest on the laurels of its win.
The Blue Devils are back in action Saturday when they host West Ridge in a 6 p.m. contest at Gate City Middle School, the home opener for the Blue Devils.
East is back in action Tuesday when the Patriots travel to Daniel Boone.