GC,EAST

Gate City’s Bo Morris goes up for a shot against Sullivan East in Bluff City on Friday.

 Cheryl Gray

BLUFF CITY — Gate City used a strong start in the fourth quarter Friday to pick up its first win of the season.

The Blue Devils (1-1) used a 9-3 run to build a double-digit lead halfway through the final quarter and held on to the lead to take a 57-47 interstate boys basketball victory over Sullivan East (6-5) at the Dyer Dome.

