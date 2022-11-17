BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High boys basketball team started the season with a bang on Thursday night with an emphatic 81-64 nonconference win over defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett inside Viking Hall.

The Vikings held as much as a 20-point lead in the first half in what third-year coach Michael McMeans called his biggest win thus far at the school.

