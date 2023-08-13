Injuries are a big part of the physical sport of football. It’s actually how a couple of players have recovered from injuries in other sports that has John Battle excited for the 2023 season.
Quarterback Braxton Emerson missed almost all of last season with a nagging hip injury that began running track. Wide receiver Broadie Bailey is just now catching the football well after breaking his thumb in baseball.
“I ran track and developed some pain in my hip,” Emerson said. “As soon as football season hit, I tore my labrum the week of Abingdon. I was out the whole season other than playing the benefit game. They said it was a deformity in my hip joint.”
The way he dealt with it shows why Emerson is the perfect player to be at quarterback. His leadership skills were best put on display when he was on the sidelines.
“I found ways to help the team out any way I could,” he said. “It might have been handing out water, coaching up the younger guys up, teaching them what they need to learn. It definitely wasn’t fun, but something I needed to do.”
Emerson, who played quarterback his sophomore season, said he feels 100 percent now. He loves the challenges of the position, someone who has become better at putting a bad play behind him.
“If something goes wrong, everybody in the stands, they want to blame it on the quarterback,” Emerson said. “It’s like, ‘He didn’t make the right read, or he didn’t make a good throw.’ Ones of the toughest challenges, but you have to stay in the right mindset and when you mess up, go on to the next play.”
Emerson and Bailey line up on both sides of the ball. Emerson plays free safety as his twin brother, Brayden, is strong safety. Brayden is also one of the team’s leading receivers.
“I love it playing here with my brother,” Braxton said. “Brayden and I have a special connection, so I think it’s one of the best feelings ever.”
It’s also a great feeling to have Bailey back. He was out part of the preseason with the thumb injury and even back on the field, an arm brace made it a challenge to catch the ball. He was trying to keep the ball off his hand.
While he loves playing receiver, he’s a four-year starter in the defensive backfield. He enjoys the shutdown aspect of playing cornerback.
“It feels great to score on offense, but when you go out there and get that next stop on defense, that’s the most fun part,” Bailey said. “The mental part is what I like so much about football.”
Bailey went to Carson-Newman for both the team and individual camps. He’s keeping his options whether football or baseball will be in his future. The baseball program has been competitive with former Major League pitcher Jimmy Gobble serving as head coach. He sees similarities in how Gobble and football coach Bradley Ricker approach their respective teams.
“They both have a huge sense of urgency,” Bailey said. “That’s a huge mindset that you show up and you get it done.”
While talented in sports, Bailey has found another passion after taking a job at a friend’s business. He found working with special needs kids was truly a blessing for both them and himself.
“I got a job that was like a ‘Just Jump’ for special needs kids and working with those kids was great,” he said. “I’m looking in college to pursue occupational therapy with that.”