COEBURN — Dayton Stanley and Payton Adkins shouldn’t have much trouble leading Eastside’s football team. It’s something they’ve done since they were underclassmen.
Both have undergone trial by fire for the Spartans, Stanley joining the backfield as a freshman and Adkins taking over quarterback duties as a sophomore last year. This time, Stanley and Adkins have spent an entire offseason preparing to start together and lead Eastside as juniors.
“I’ve always kind of viewed myself as a leader of the team, no matter my age,” Stanley said. “I try to influence these kids, lead by example, do the best I can to help them know what needs to be done … having that experience, and knowing how it is, you can’t really comprehend it until you get in there.”
Stanley will once again start at fullback and defensive tackle. And he might get even more carries this fall.
Not to mention, he’s spent the offseason working to improve his receiving skills.
“I definitely struggled with catching (last season),” Stanley said. “(I feel like I’ve improved with) my ability to read my blockers, whether it’s a lead blocker or a lineman, and to be patient in the hole and wait for an opening.”
PAYTON’S PLACE
Adkins became the Spartans’ starting quarterback midway through his sophomore year. The dual-threat signal-caller doesn’t have fond memories of his first outing, but the experience worked wonders for his confidence heading into his junior season.
“First of all, I was very thankful God gave me the strength to be in that position,” Adkins recalled. ”I remember first pass of the game, I completed a 30-yard wheel route, and then the next four passes were interceptions.”
But things got better. He and the Spartans ended last year’s 1-9 campaign with a 55-38 win at region rival Castlewood, giving him and Eastside’s returning players a confidence boost.
“I’ve got teammates I really trust this year,” Adkins said. “We’ve got some athletes this year. (Wide receiver) Gabe (Raymond) can go up and get it, doesn’t matter how tall the corner is, and Dayton’s going to try and run you over whether you’re 6-10 or 5-8.”
CARRYING OVER
All that remains is for Eastside to build on the momentum from last year’s finale. But a short memory will also be key, according to Stanley.
“I’d say the biggest focus is not getting our heads down,” he said. “Even if we have a bad practice, everybody comes out here and has bad days, we can’t hang our heads about that and go the whole week dwelling on that, can’t argue with each other.”
Eastside kicks off the season at home Aug. 25 against Wise Central.