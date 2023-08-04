STANLEY, ADKINS

Eastside quarterback Payton Adkins, left, hands off to running back Dayton Stanley during the Spartans' media day Friday.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

COEBURN — Dayton Stanley and Payton Adkins shouldn’t have much trouble leading Eastside’s football team. It’s something they’ve done since they were underclassmen.

Both have undergone trial by fire for the Spartans, Stanley joining the backfield as a freshman and Adkins taking over quarterback duties as a sophomore last year. This time, Stanley and Adkins have spent an entire offseason preparing to start together and lead Eastside as juniors.

