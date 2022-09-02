Running games look to be featured with Bears, Tornado

From top, Reyshawn Anderson, Peyton Honeycutt and Johnny Satterfield will be keys for Union Friday in the Bears game at Richlands.

 P. KEVIN MAYS Kingsport Times News

Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia football clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands.

The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High, rely on a run-heavy offense featuring Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.

