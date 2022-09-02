Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia football clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands.
The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High, rely on a run-heavy offense featuring Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.
Honeycutt rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns last week, and Anderson went for 87 yards and a touchdown. Satterfield, Keith Chandler, Keyshawn Anderson and Aiden Hoffmeister also had touchdown runs.
Strong defensive and special teams play complemented Union’s stout rushing effort, and coach Travis Turner said all three phases of the game will have to be strong again this week.
“Our offensive and defensive lines will have to play well,” Turner noted.
Union’s defense will be tasked with trying to slow Richlands senior Dylan Brown. Brown rushed for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries last week in a 27-13 season-opening win over Gate City.
GATE CITY at RADFORD
The Blue Devils’ defense looks to be tested again against a strong, fast Radford team that features Virginia Tech commit Marcell Baylor.
“Radford is athletic and very good up front,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “Defensively, they fly around and get to the football. Offensively, they are explosive.
“We have to get out to a fast start and build off of what we did well last week in the second half and learn from our early mistakes.”
NORTHWOOD at RYE COVE
Northwood (0-1) is making its second straight trip to Scott County. Twin Springs handed the Panthers a 28-8 season- opening loss last week.
Rye Cove (1-0) beat Hurley 26-24 last Friday to end a two-year losing streak, and the Eagles are looking to win back- to-back games for the first time since 2019.
Peyton Darnell was the big-play guy in the Eagles’ comeback victory over Hurley. The Tigers jumped to a 24-14 lead before Darnell hit paydirt on runs of 2 and 10 yards in the fourth quarter. He had 79 yards on 11 carries, also hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Landon Lane.
TWIN SPRINGS at HOLSTON
The defending Cumberland District champion Titans (1-0) go on the road to face a second Hogoheegee District opponent.
“There are areas on both offense and defense that we will need to clean up and get better at,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said. “We will have to be disciplined on defense and read our keys so we can react quickly. Offensively, we will have to limit turnovers and control the line of scrimmage.”
MARION at WISE CENTRAL
Both teams are coming off big season-opening wins.
Marion (1-0) defeated Smyth County rival Chilhowie 29-0, and Central (1-0) rolled over Wise County neighbor Eastside 41-7.
Braeden Church passed for 139 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 43 yards and another score in the Warriors’ win.
“We need to continue to improve each week,” Central coach Jason Mullins said. “We have to be consistent on both sides of the ball. Our kids are working hard and getting better each day.”
OTHER GAMES
Other games include the battle of Bristol between Virginia High and John Battle at the Bearcats’ Malcolm Stadium, Ridgeview playing at Grundy, J.I. Burton visiting Chilhowie, Thomas Walker going to Hurley and Honaker visiting Castlewood.