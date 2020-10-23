Here is the schedule for Week 10 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out Thursday's game coverage, previews for tonight's games and then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton 42, Sullivan South 14
Friday, Oct. 23
Region 1-6A
Dobyns Bennett at Science Hill
Hardin Valley at Farragut
Bearden at Morristown West
Region 1-5A
Daniel Boone at David Crockett
Tennessee High at Cherokee
Morristown East at Cocke County
Region 1-4A
Greeneville at Grainger
Union County at Sullivan Central
Region 1-3A
Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi County
Non-region games
Sullivan East at Sullivan North
Hampton at Volunteer
Johnson County at Cloudland
Hancock County at West Greene
Happy Valley at Trinity Home School
Cosby at Jellico