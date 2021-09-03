Here is the schedule for high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Check out the previews featured here. Then, join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) or on TimesNews.Net for live updates throughout the evening.
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Thursday’s Games
Chuckey-Doak 48, Johnson County 12
South Greene 39, Happy Valley 8
Friday’s Games
Dobyns-Bennett at Morristown East, 7 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 7 p.m.
William Blount at Jefferson County, 7 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Cherokee, ppd.
Daniel Boone at Loudon
Morristown West at David Crockett, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Elizabethton
Grainger at Sullivan East
Seymour at Volunteer
West Greene at Claiborne
Jellico at Cosby
Avery County, N.C. at Hampton
North Greene at Lakeway Christian
Rockwood at Cloudland, ccd.
Pulaski County, Va. at Tennessee High, ccd.
Unicoi County at Madison, N.C., ccd.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Thursday's Games
Eastside at Lee High, ppd.
Friday's Games
Richlands at Union, ppd.
Wise Central at Marion, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Holston at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.
Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.