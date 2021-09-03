Game Day Logo
Here is the schedule for high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Check out the previews featured here. Then, join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) or on TimesNews.Net for live updates throughout the evening.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Thursday’s Games

Chuckey-Doak 48, Johnson County 12

South Greene 39, Happy Valley 8

Friday’s Games

Dobyns-Bennett at Morristown East, 7 p.m.

Science Hill at West Ridge, 7 p.m.

William Blount at Jefferson County, 7 p.m.

Daniel Boone at Cherokee, ppd.

Daniel Boone at Loudon

Morristown West at David Crockett, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton

Grainger at Sullivan East

Seymour at Volunteer

West Greene at Claiborne

Jellico at Cosby

Avery County, N.C. at Hampton

North Greene at Lakeway Christian

Rockwood at Cloudland, ccd.

Pulaski County, Va. at Tennessee High, ccd.

Unicoi County at Madison, N.C., ccd.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Thursday's Games

Eastside at Lee High, ppd.

Friday's Games

Richlands at Union, ppd.

Wise Central at Marion, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Holston at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Rye Cove at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.

Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Castlewood at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.

Sunday Stories Editor

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at the Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

