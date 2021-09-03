Scoring updates

Here is the schedule for high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Check out the previews featured here. Then, join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) or on TimesNews.Net for live updates throughout the evening.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Thursday’s Games

Chuckey-Doak 48, Johnson County 12

South Greene 39, Happy Valley 8

Friday’s Games

Daniel Boone at Loudon

Dobyns-Bennett 30, Morristown East 0 (2Q)

West Ridge 14, Science Hill 14 (2Q)

Greeneville 7, Elizabethton 0 (2Q)

Grainger 6, Sullivan East 0 (1Q)

Morristown West 10, David Crockett 9 (half)

Seymour at Volunteer

West Greene at Claiborne

Jellico at Cosby

Avery County, N.C. at Hampton

North Greene at Lakeway Christian

William Blount 14, Jefferson County 14 (2Q)

Daniel Boone at Cherokee, ppd.

Rockwood at Cloudland, ccd.

Pulaski County, Va. at Tennessee High, ccd.

Unicoi County at Madison, N.C., ccd.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Thursday's Games

Eastside at Lee High, ppd.

Friday's Games

Wise Central 28, Marion 7 (2Q)

J.I. Burton 16, Chilhowie 9 (2Q)

Holston at Twin Springs

Northwood 14, Rye Cove 0 (2Q)

Virginia High 42, John Battle 0 (2Q)

Christiansburg at Abingdon

Castlewood at Honaker

Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.

Richlands at Union, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.

Tags

Sunday Stories Editor

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at the Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

