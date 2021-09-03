Here is the schedule for high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Check out the previews featured here. Then, join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) or on TimesNews.Net for live updates throughout the evening.
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Thursday’s Games
Chuckey-Doak 48, Johnson County 12
South Greene 39, Happy Valley 8
Friday’s Games
Daniel Boone at Loudon
Dobyns-Bennett 30, Morristown East 0 (2Q)
West Ridge 14, Science Hill 14 (2Q)
Greeneville 7, Elizabethton 0 (2Q)
Grainger 6, Sullivan East 0 (1Q)
Morristown West 10, David Crockett 9 (half)
Seymour at Volunteer
West Greene at Claiborne
Jellico at Cosby
Avery County, N.C. at Hampton
North Greene at Lakeway Christian
William Blount 14, Jefferson County 14 (2Q)
Daniel Boone at Cherokee, ppd.
Rockwood at Cloudland, ccd.
Pulaski County, Va. at Tennessee High, ccd.
Unicoi County at Madison, N.C., ccd.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Thursday's Games
Eastside at Lee High, ppd.
Friday's Games
Wise Central 28, Marion 7 (2Q)
J.I. Burton 16, Chilhowie 9 (2Q)
Holston at Twin Springs
Northwood 14, Rye Cove 0 (2Q)
Virginia High 42, John Battle 0 (2Q)
Christiansburg at Abingdon
Castlewood at Honaker
Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.
Richlands at Union, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.