Scoring updates

Here are the latest updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. You can also follow us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Union 56, Lee 8

Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Dobyns-Bennett 24, Volunteer 7 (4Q)

Science Hill 23, Anderson County 21 (3Q)

David Crockett 21, Letcher County, Ky. 8 (4Q)

Seymour 17, Cherokee 7 (2Q)

Pigeon Forge 27, Sullivan East 12 (lightning delay)

Chuckey-Doak 0, Happy Valley 0 (half)

Unicoi County 44, Cosby 0 (3Q)

Greeneville 78, Grainger 0 (4Q)

Cloudland 46, Unaka 8 (half)

Morristown West 24, Hardin Valley 14 (4Q)

Jefferson County 46, Cocke County 0 (3Q)

Knoxville Halls 43, Morristown East 14 (3Q)

Knoxville Catholic 31, South Greene 0 (3Q)

Union County 34, Claiborne 0 (3Q)

William Blount 7, Karns 7 (1Q)

Northview Academy at West Greene

Oakdale 28, Jellico 0 (3Q)

Johnson County at Hampton, ppd.

Hampton at Mitchell County, N.C., ppd.

Rhea County at Elizabethton, ppd. to Oct. 8

West Ridge at Daniel Boone, ppd.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Richlands 38, Gate City 13 (4Q)

Wise Central 49 Eastside 0

Cumberland Gap 20, Thomas Walker 14 (3Q)

Abingdon 41, John Battle 0

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14

North Greene 22, Castlewood, Va. 6 (4Q)

Honaker 30, Lebanon 18 (4Q)

Chilhowie 15, Marion 14 (3Q)

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Twin Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Recommended Videos