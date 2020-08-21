Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates for the opening week of high school football in Northeast Tennessee. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or on follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates from around the region.
WEEK 1
Friday, Aug. 21
Campbell County 13, Cocke County 3 (2Q)
Catholic 14, Chuckey-Doak 0 (rain delay, 2Q)
Cherokee 29, Union County 0 (half)
Christian Academy of Knoxville 14, Daniel Boone 7 (2Q)
David Crockett 5, Ooltewah 0 (half)
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Tennessee High 0 (2Q)
Elizabethton 16, Science Hill 8 (2Q)
Grainger County 16, Cumberland Gap 6 (half)
Northview 14, West Greene 0 (lightning delay, 1Q)
Sullivan East 14, Johnson County 6 (half)
South Greene 17, Unicoi County 7 (half)
Sullivan Central 20, Sullivan North 0 (half)
Idle: Sullivan South, Volunteer, Hampton, Happy Valley, Unaka, Cloudland.
(Note: The Virginia High School League voted earlier this month to move high school football and other fall sports to the spring, so there will be no Southwest Virginia football scores to report).