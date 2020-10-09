High school football

 Metro Creative

Here is the schedule for Week 8 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Friday, Oct. 9

Region 1-6A

Dobyns Bennett at Farragut

Science Hill at Morristown West

Bearden at Jefferson County

Region 1-5A

Cherokee at David Crockett, canceled

Daniel Boone at Volunteer

Tennessee High at Cocke County

Other

Morristown East at Sevier County

Region 1-4A

Greeneville at Sullivan South

Sullivan East at Sullivan Central, ppd.

Union County at Elizabethton, canceled

Non-region games

Chuckey-Doak at Grainger

Happy Valley at Johnson County

Cosby at Claiborne

South Greene at North Greene

Knoxville Catholic at West Greene

Cloudland at Hampton

Unaka at Hancock County

Jellico at Wartburg Central