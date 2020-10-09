Here is the schedule for Week 8 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Friday, Oct. 9
Region 1-6A
Dobyns Bennett at Farragut
Science Hill at Morristown West
Bearden at Jefferson County
Region 1-5A
Cherokee at David Crockett, canceled
Daniel Boone at Volunteer
Tennessee High at Cocke County
Other
Morristown East at Sevier County
Region 1-4A
Greeneville at Sullivan South
Sullivan East at Sullivan Central, ppd.
Union County at Elizabethton, canceled
Non-region games
Chuckey-Doak at Grainger
Happy Valley at Johnson County
Cosby at Claiborne
South Greene at North Greene
Knoxville Catholic at West Greene
Cloudland at Hampton
Unaka at Hancock County
Jellico at Wartburg Central