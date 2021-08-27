Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27. Check back later for photos and game coverage from around the region.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Chuckey-Doak 14, Happy Valley 0
Cloudland 54, Unaka 22
Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7
Greeneville 78, Grainger 6
Jefferson County 60, Cocke County 0
Karns 40, William Blount 7
Knoxville Catholic 52, South Greene 0
Knoxville Halls 43, Morristown East 25
Letcher County, Ky. 26, David Crockett 24
Morristown West 24, Hardin Valley 14
North Greene 22, Castlewood, Va. 6
Northview Academy at West Greene
Oakdale 49, Jellico 19
Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12
Science Hill 36, Anderson County 21
Seymour 37, Cherokee 14
Unicoi County 44, Cosby 0
Union County 40, Claiborne 8
Hampton at Mitchell County, N.C., ppd.
Johnson County at Hampton, ppd.
Rhea County at Elizabethton, ppd. to Oct. 8
West Ridge at Daniel Boone, ppd.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Abingdon 41, John Battle 0
Chilhowie 27, Marion 22
Cumberland Gap 36, Thomas Walker 14
Honaker 37, Lebanon 18
Richlands 38, Gate City 13
Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14
Wise Central 49 Eastside 0
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Twin Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.