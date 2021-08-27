Scoring updates

Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27. Check back later for photos and game coverage from around the region.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Union 56, Lee 8

Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Chuckey-Doak 14, Happy Valley 0

Cloudland 54, Unaka 22

Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7

Greeneville 78, Grainger 6

Jefferson County 60, Cocke County 0

Karns 40, William Blount 7

Knoxville Catholic 52, South Greene 0

Knoxville Halls 43, Morristown East 25

Letcher County, Ky. 26, David Crockett 24 

Morristown West 24, Hardin Valley 14

North Greene 22, Castlewood, Va. 6

Northview Academy at West Greene

Oakdale 49, Jellico 19

Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12

Science Hill 36, Anderson County 21

Seymour 37, Cherokee 14

Unicoi County 44, Cosby 0

Union County 40, Claiborne 8

Hampton at Mitchell County, N.C., ppd.

Johnson County at Hampton, ppd.

Rhea County at Elizabethton, ppd. to Oct. 8

West Ridge at Daniel Boone, ppd.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Abingdon 41, John Battle 0

Chilhowie 27, Marion 22

Cumberland Gap 36, Thomas Walker 14

Honaker 37, Lebanon 18

Richlands 38, Gate City 13

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14

Wise Central 49 Eastside 0

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Twin Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.

