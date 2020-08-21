Here are your Sports Live Friday Night finals for the opening week of high school football in Northeast Tennessee. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates from around the region each week.
WEEK 1
Friday, Aug. 21
Campbell County 29, Cocke County 3
Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0
Cherokee 48, Union County 0
Christian Academy of Knoxville 28, Daniel Boone 14
Dobyns-Bennett 35, Tennessee High 0 📸📰
Elizabethton 30, Science Hill 8
Farragut 25, Bradley Central 21
Grainger County 44, Cumberland Gap 14
Northview 50, West Greene 42
Oak Ridge 40, Hardin Valley 0
Ooltewah 14, David Crockett 12
Sevier County 35, Jefferson County 26
South Greene 38, Unicoi County 21
Sullivan East 20, Johnson County 6 📰
Sullivan Central 26, Sullivan North 8 📰📸
Idle: Sullivan South, Volunteer, Hampton, Happy Valley, Unaka, Cloudland.
(Note: The Virginia High School League voted earlier this month to move high school football and other fall sports to the spring, so there will be no Southwest Virginia football scores to report).