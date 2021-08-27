Here is the schedule for high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Check out the previews and Thursday game coverage featured here. Then, join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) or on TimesNews.Net for live updates throughout the evening.
Thursday, Aug. 26
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Union 56, Lee 8
Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6
Friday, Aug. 27
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
(Games involving local teams at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Science Hill at Anderson County
Volunteer at Dobyns-Bennett, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Daniel Boone, ppd.
David Crockett at Letcher County, Ky.
Cherokee at Seymour, 7 p.m.
Rhea County at Elizabethton, ppd. to Oct. 8
Sullivan East at Pigeon Forge
Johnson County at Hampton, ppd.
Hampton at Mitchell County, N.C., ppd.
Chuckey-Doak at Happy Valley
Cosby at Unicoi County
Grainger at Greeneville
Cloudland at Unaka
Other Region 1 games
William Blount at Karns
Hardin Valley at Morristown West
Morristown East at Knoxville Halls
Jefferson County at Cocke County
Thomas Walker, Va. at Cumberland Gap
South Greene at Knoxville Catholic
Union County at Claiborne
Northview Academy at West Greene
North Greene at Castlewood, Va.
Oakdale at Jellico
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Gate City at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Wise Central at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
North Greene at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Twin Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.