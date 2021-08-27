Game Day Logo
Here is the schedule for high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Check out the previews and Thursday game coverage featured here. Then, join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) or on TimesNews.Net for live updates throughout the evening.

Thursday, Aug. 26

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Union 56, Lee 8

Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6

Friday, Aug. 27

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

(Games involving local teams at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Science Hill at Anderson County

Volunteer at Dobyns-Bennett, 7 p.m.

West Ridge at Daniel Boone, ppd.

David Crockett at Letcher County, Ky.

Cherokee at Seymour, 7 p.m.

Rhea County at Elizabethton, ppd. to Oct. 8

Sullivan East at Pigeon Forge

Johnson County at Hampton, ppd.

Hampton at Mitchell County, N.C., ppd.

Chuckey-Doak at Happy Valley

Cosby at Unicoi County

Grainger at Greeneville

Cloudland at Unaka

Other Region 1 games

William Blount at Karns

Hardin Valley at Morristown West

Morristown East at Knoxville Halls

Jefferson County at Cocke County

Thomas Walker, Va. at Cumberland Gap

South Greene at Knoxville Catholic

Union County at Claiborne

Northview Academy at West Greene

North Greene at Castlewood, Va.

Oakdale at Jellico

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Gate City at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Wise Central at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

North Greene at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Twin Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.

