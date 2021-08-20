Game Day Logo
Here is the schedule for Week 1 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee, as well as preseason benefit games and jamborees in Southwest Virginia.

Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Friday, Aug. 20

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

(Games involving local teams at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Cocke County at Cherokee

David Crockett at Sullivan East

Daniel Boone at South Greene, 7 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Science Hill, 7 p.m.

Jellico at Cloudland

Pigeon Forge at Hampton

Unaka at North Greene

Unicoi County at Northview Academy

West Ridge at Volunteer

Other Region 1 games

Clinton at William Blount

Chuckey-Doak at Knoxville Catholic

Cosby at Sunbright

Cumberland Gap at Grainger

Greeneville at Knoxville Central

Morristown East at Morristown West

Sevier County at Jefferson County

Seymour at Gatlinburg-Pittman

West Greene at Union County

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Preseason Benefit Games

Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Union, 7 p.m.

Lee High at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Wise Central, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Preseason Jamborees

(at J.I. Burton, Norton)

J.I. Burton vs. Northwood, 5 p.m.

Hurley vs. John Battle, 6 p.m.

Hurley vs. Northwood, 7 p.m.

J.I. Burton vs. John Battle, 8 p.m.

(at Glenvar, Salem)

Abingdon vs. Glenvar, 5 p.m.

Abingdon vs. Blacksburg, 6 p.m

