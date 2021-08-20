Here is the schedule for Week 1 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee, as well as preseason benefit games and jamborees in Southwest Virginia.
Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Friday, Aug. 20
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
(Games involving local teams at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Cocke County at Cherokee
David Crockett at Sullivan East
Daniel Boone at South Greene, 7 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Science Hill, 7 p.m.
Jellico at Cloudland
Pigeon Forge at Hampton
Unaka at North Greene
Unicoi County at Northview Academy
West Ridge at Volunteer
Other Region 1 games
Clinton at William Blount
Chuckey-Doak at Knoxville Catholic
Cosby at Sunbright
Cumberland Gap at Grainger
Greeneville at Knoxville Central
Morristown East at Morristown West
Sevier County at Jefferson County
Seymour at Gatlinburg-Pittman
West Greene at Union County
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Preseason Benefit Games
Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Union, 7 p.m.
Lee High at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Wise Central, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Preseason Jamborees
(at J.I. Burton, Norton)
J.I. Burton vs. Northwood, 5 p.m.
Hurley vs. John Battle, 6 p.m.
Hurley vs. Northwood, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton vs. John Battle, 8 p.m.
(at Glenvar, Salem)
Abingdon vs. Glenvar, 5 p.m.
Abingdon vs. Blacksburg, 6 p.m