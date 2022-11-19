Speedy G-Men sprint past Gate City in regional semifinals

Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe gets off a pass despite heavy pressure from Graham’s Aiden Wallace (11) during Saturday’s Region 2D game in Bluefield, W.Va.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Coaches will tell you that you can’t coach speed. They will also tell you it’s a nice commodity to have.

Graham used its dominant speed Saturday to race off to a 61-14 win over Gate City in Region 2D football semifinal play at Mitchell Stadium.

