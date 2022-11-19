BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Coaches will tell you that you can’t coach speed. They will also tell you it’s a nice commodity to have.
Graham used its dominant speed Saturday to race off to a 61-14 win over Gate City in Region 2D football semifinal play at Mitchell Stadium.
Graham (12-0) will host Ridgeview (11-1) in the Region 2D championship next weekend in a rematch of last season’s regional final, which the G-Men won 49-21.
FAST START
The G-Men racked up a 20-0 lead in the first quarter using big plays on both defense and offense.
Ty’Drez Clements did most of the offensive damage for Graham. The junior rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries over the first two quarters and very limited action in the third.
Graham scored its first touchdown on an interception returned 30 yards for a score by senior Braden Watkins. The pick came on the Blue Devils’ first possession.
After stopping Gate City (8-4) on its second drive, the G-Men scored on all four of their first-half possessions: on a 59-yard run by Clements, a 22-yard run from Brayden Meadows, a 3-yard run from Meadows and a 56-yard run from Clements.
Gate City’s only answer was a 5-yard touchdown run from Luke Bledsoe with 4:04 left in the first half. Bledsoe’s score and Hunter Lawson’s PAT kick allowed the Blue Devils to avoid the shutout at halftime, but Graham enjoyed a 34-7 lead.
While the G-Men’s quickness was a definite advantage, coach Tony Palmer said his team’s play on the front line was the key.
“I think you’ve got to credit the offensive line for that,” Palmer said. “Those guys have been solid for us all year. They’ve blocked their tails off. They’re the ones who make our team go. So they should get all the credit.”
ROLLING ON
The G-Men didn’t let up in the second half.
They outscored the Blue Devils 27-0 in the third quarter thanks to a 4-yard run from Clements, a 1-yard run from freshman Daniel Jennings, a 56-yard pass from freshman Dalton Roberts to sophomore Chris Edwards and an 8-yard run from Jamel Floyd, who also had two of Graham’s four interceptions Saturday.
Gate City’s only other points came just 30 seconds into the fourth quarter when Bledsoe, who threw for more than 200 yards in the contest, connected with Gabe Johnson for a 75-yard touchdown.
NOT DEFINING
The lopsided loss doesn’t define Gate City’s strong turnaround season, coach Jeremy Houseright said.
The Blue Devils produced their first winning season since 2014, the last year they won a playoff game until beating Union last week in the Region 2D opener.
“These kids worked their tails off this past offseason and we could tell something was different,” Houseright said. “And 8-4 is pretty good considering where we came from the last few years.
“Hats off to our guys. Today was tough and we understand that, but at the end of the day nothing can take away what we’ve done this season.
“These kids come into work every day,” he added. “They’re the ones putting us back to where we need to be and this year is a testament to that. Now we’ve got to build off of it.”