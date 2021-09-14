WISE, Virginia — Football on Warrior Hill will have to wait a week.
Due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Virginia High program, Friday’s highly anticipated nondistrict contest with Wise Central has been postponed, according to VHS officials. No makeup date has been announced.
The Bearcats’ football game with Lebanon has also been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, according to athletic director Brad Harper.
In an unrelated schedule change, today's volleyball match featuring Ridgeview at Wise Central is also postponed. A makeup date has not yet been set.
Blue Devils announce changes
Gate City athletic director Brent Roberts announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that the Blue Devils' Mountain 7 district football makeup date with Abingdon is Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Legion Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
In another change, Gate City's homecoming football game with Lee High originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, has been pushed back to Saturday, Oct. 16. A kickoff time has yet to be determined.
Also affected is the Lady Blue Devils' volleyball team. In the same announcement, Roberts said Gate City's Mountain 7 district match with Abingdon — scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 — has been moved to Friday, Oct. 8.
The Lady Blue Devils' match with Ridgeview was also rescheduled from Tuesday, Oct. 12, to Wednesday, Oct. 20.
J.I. Burton-Twin Springs game postponed
According to Twin Springs coach Keith Warner, the Titans' Friday night game with J.I. Burton has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 24, due to COVID protocols.
