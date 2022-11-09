Southwest Virginia Notes: Why we love sports

It’s never too early to be a hero.
Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe probably does not see himself as a hero.
The junior just likes playing football and competing with his teammates Friday night’s in the fall.
But, to a little girl in the stands on Friday night’s Bledsoe is a hero.
Elania Gilliam is a 7-year-old Blue Devil fan who has faced more obstacles than most many times her age.
Elania was born with a rare syndrome known as Caudal Regression Syndrome.
She also was born with one kidney with poor function.
In March, after three years of dialysis, Elania received a kidney transplant.
Her brother, Nathaniel, plays football for Gate City and Elania is one of his biggest fans. But, she’s a top fan of another Blue Devil - Bledsoe.
“We have always known the Bledsoe family, but during Elania’s transplant we became very close,” Elaina’s mother Crystal Gilliam said. “Luke and his family prayed nonstop for Elaina and even sent gifts to brighten her hospital stay.”
The prayers and kindness has not been forgotten by Elaina.
“Every Friday, win or lose, you find Elaina in her wheelchair out on the field after the game returning the love to Luke and letting him know that no matter she is proud of him,” Crystal said.
Bledsoe’s support of Elaina goes beyond the football field, Elania’s mother said.
“When she has her lab work he messages and lets her know how proud he is of her and that is praying for her,” she said. “Luke gives Elaina that extra push of bravery when it comes to the rough days. She knows she has to be brave because she has someone cheering her on.
No matter what kind of week Elaina has gone through she knows Friday is coming and she has to show Luke the same love and support he shows her daily.
“Luke has a bright future ahead of him and we are proud of the young man he is becoming. We can’t wait to see what God has in store for him.”
SCORE!
Former Union and Virginia Tech James Mitchell continues to rack up career firsts.
Sunday, Mitchell scored his first NFL touchdown when he hauled in a TD pass that proved to be the winning score in the Detroit Lions 15-9 win over Green Bay.
COLLEGE PLAY
Gate City native Zac Ervin scored nine points and had four assists earlier this week for Elon in the Phoenix 80-55 win over Erskine.
Ervin and the Phoenix are back in action Friday when they host ETSU.
Former Union standout Bradley Bunch scored seven points, had two assists and a rebound for Pikeville in 12 minutes of play in the Bears’ win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Oct. 30.
Bunch played seven minutes in Pikeville’s exhibition game against Marshall on Nov. 2
The freshman scored three points and had a rebound in the 83-69 loss.
ETSU sophomore Sarah Thompson, of Gate City, scored six points and had three rebounds in the Bucs 87-41 win over Mars Hill on Nov. 3
Thompson played 26 minutes on Monday in an exhibition game against South Carolina. Thompson didn’t score, but had two rebounds and an assist.
TEMPLETON HONORED
UVA Wise junior cross country runner Chase Templeton made history Saturday when he became the school's first student-athlete, to be named a South Atlantic Conference Wealth Enhancement Elite 23 winner.
The award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league's 23 team championship sports. A psychology major, Templeton, of Gate City, has posted a 4.0 GPA.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the final Southwest Virginia Football Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Graham held the top spot all season and holds onto it in the final poll as we head into the postseason.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1) Graham (7) 10-0 106
2) Ridgeview (2), 9-1 92
3) Virginia High, 8-2 56
4) Gate City, 7-3 46
5) Union, 7-3 45
6) Lee High, 6-4 14
7) Patrick Henry, 7-3 11
Others receiving votes: Twin Springs, 7-2 (9), Abingdon, 5-5 (2).