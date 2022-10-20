The leaves have changed color, the temperatures are dropping and the calendar will soon be flipping to the month of November.
That can only mean one thing. It’s crunch time for the VHSL playoff picture.
With only three weekends left on the regular- season football schedule in Southwest Virginia, several Friday night games are filled with playoff implications.
John Battle at Gate City
Championship talk is swirling around Scott County with all three football programs in the county still hopeful of winning a district crown.
In the Mountain 7 District, Gate City stands undefeated in the standings and hopes to remain that way Friday night when the Blue Devils host John Battle in their homecoming game.
Every game is a key one for Gate City on the way to pursuing a district championship.
Wise Central at Lee High
Lee is the No. 6 seed in the Region 2D power points, while Central comes into the game as the No. 8 seed in the postseason picture.
Both are likely candidates to make the playoff field but could be eliminated with a loss in Friday’s game and a win by Richlands over David Crockett next week or Virginia High on Nov. 4.
BIG VOLLEYBALL MATCHES SET
Football is not the only prep sport in Southwest Virginia heading quickly toward the postseason.
In the Mountain 7 District, Gate City hosts Union with the district’s regular-season championship on the line.
A win by Union earns the Lady Bears the regular-season championship, the No. 1 spot in next week’s M7 tournament, the district’s No. 1 seed in the Region 2D tournament in two weeks and host site for the district tournament semifinals and championship matches.
A win by Gate City would mean the Lady Blue Devils and Union would be regular-season district co-champions.
A Gate City win would also mean the Lady Blue Devils and Lady Bears would play each other Saturday at Lee High in a playoff match with the winner earning the district’s No. 1 seed in the postseason.
Another district championship is on the line Thursday when Virginia High travels to Marion in Southwest District play.
A win by Marion clinches the top spot for the Scarlet Hurricane.
A Virginia High win would force a playoff between the Lady Bearcats and Marion for the SWD’s No. 1 spot in the postseason.
In VHSL Class 1 play, Eastside can clinch the Cumberland District championship with a win over Castlewood on Thursday.
J.I. Burton could earn a share of the Cumberland title if Castlewood pulls off a major upset of Eastside and Burton beats Twin Springs on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY TIME
Postseason for cross country starts next week.
The Wise County Fairgrounds course will be active on Oct. 26 with both the Mountain 7 District and Cumberland District championships set.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Football Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Graham is back on top of the poll with Ridgeview back to the No. 2 spot after a week in the top spot.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1. Graham (9) 7-0 98
2. Ridgeview (2) 7-0 92
3. Gate City 5-2 64
4. Virginia High 5-2 42
5. Union 4-3 35
6t. Patrick Henry 5-2 13
6t. Rye Cove 6-1 13
Others receiving votes: Abingdon, 4-3 (10) Wise Central, 3-4 (6) Grundy, 4-3 (4) Lee High, 4-3 (2) Tazewell, 4-4 (1).