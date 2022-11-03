Sports connect us in so many ways.
In high school, in Southwest Virginia, odds are sports are the center of the community.
Its fibers connect us far beyond championship trophies and far longer than wins and losses.
It is as much a part of our lives as daily breakfast and appreciated as much as biscuits and gravy with a side of sausage or bacon.
It connects most all of us if only for a few fleeting moments. It builds bonds that last until death and creates memories that never fade away.
Jordan Mullins understands that.
That’s why when Trevor Easterling, a middle school student-athlete, recently died tragically because of an illness that claimed him long before his candle was extinguished, Mullins had to do something to show that he and so many others cared and wanted to honor Trevor’s memory.
“I didn’t know Trevor personally, but I felt connected to him in so many ways,” Mullins said. “As a dad, I hurt so much for his parents and his family.
“I saw pictures of him with them and you could see how loved he was and how proud he made his family.
“He lived for and loved sports. I saw pictures of him playing football, basketball and baseball. These were my sports too when I was his age. There were just so many parallels to my life, both when I was young and now that I’m not so young.”
Another connection for Mullins, the principal at Twin Springs High School, is he went to school in the Wise community, the same place Trevor is from.
“Trevor’s passing hit me on so many levels. Being born and raised in Wise myself, I know how tight that community is and has always been,” Mullins said. “I kept reading testimonials from everyone about this young man. He was an eighth-grader, barely a teenager, and the impact he had on his family, his friends, his coaches, his teachers and the community as a whole told me all I needed to know about him.”
Mullins wanted to help with the healing that a suffering community will go through.
His mind went back to a year and a half ago when the Twin Springs community lost a beloved student, Tyler Tipton.
“When Tyler passed away in March of 2021 from COVID complications, the outpouring of love, support and prayer from surrounding counties, schools and communities was amazing,” Mullins said. “The calls, emails, and gestures that were made in his honor strengthened and sustained us as a community. We felt it.
“When Trevor passed away last week, our community, players and coaches wanted to embrace the opportunity and extend the blessing that we received. We felt that the Lord was opening a door for our community to be for another what so many were to us when we needed it most.”
Mullins came up with the idea of a decal that members of the Twin Springs football team will wear on their helmets for the remainder of the season.
“The helmet decals hit me while I was at Eastside watching Twin Springs volleyball in the district tournament,” Mullins recalled. “I called a parent who owns an apparel and printing store and asked if she and her husband could quickly put something together for us. They created our design and I was thrilled that we would be able to honor Trevor in our game with Thomas Walker (last week).
“After I got home from Eastside, I had a coach from J.I. Burton message me about maybe getting more made for their football team. The next morning, Eastside coaches reached out to (Twin Springs) football coach Keith Warner to see if even more could be made so that they could wear them too.
“Signs and Designs Dunn Right printed 120 decals, and they were worn proudly last Friday night by Twin Springs, JI Burton and Eastside.”
While it may seem like a small gesture by the schools, it was a gesture that was made with love.
It’s the way folks in Southwest Virginia respond when their neighbors are hurting, with love.
“The decals were our way of showing Trevor’s family and community that we love them, are praying for them, and from one family to another, we’ve got them.
“To me, this is the most amazing thing about living in Southwest Virginia and why I love this place,” Mullins said. “We are passionate. We are passionate about our kids, their teams, and their schools. Some may argue that the word crazy is often more fitting than passionate. But when our neighboring communities are hit with tragic circumstances, Southwest Virginia rallies.
“Forget rivalries. Forget past unpleasantness. We become focused, and we support those who need us most. In the case of honoring Trevor and supporting his community, like true Southwest Virginians, we rallied.”
Plenty of football will be played Friday night among rivals throughout the region, and there will be plenty of passion on the field and passionate spectators in the stands.
But let us never forget that when the final whistle blows, in the end, it’s a game. A game that has taught many and will continue to teach many more valuable life lessons.
Lessons that hopefully many will carry into their lives off the field, and like Jordan Mullins continues to do, put them to good use when they are needed.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Football Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
Graham and Ridgeview remain at the top of the poll as the regular season heads into the final week.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1. Graham (10) 9-0 108
2. Ridgeview (1) 8-1 90
3. Gate City 7-2 64
4. Union 6-3 39
5. Virginia High 7-2 38
6. Lee High 6-3 20
7. Grundy 6-3 12
Others receiving votes: Rye Cove, 7-1 (4), Tazewell, 6-4 (3), Patrick Henry, 6-3 (1).