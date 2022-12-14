Southwest Virginia Notes: High school hoops tournaments highlight final weeks of the year

Tournaments galore continue throughout the month of December for Southwest Virginia high school basketball teams.
Lee High will be a busy place next week with both a girls and boys tournament running on back-to-back days at Five Star Gymnasium.
The Farmers and Miners girls event begins Monday in Ben Hur with a varsity and a junior varsity game on tap in the round-robin event.
Lee High plays Harlan County, Ky., in a 6 p.m. junior varsity contest to start the tournament.
Monday’s varsity game will feature the host Lady Generals against Claiborne County at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament continues Tuesday with two varsity games: Lee High vs. Harlan County at 6 p.m. and Harlan County against Claiborne County in the nightcap.
On Thursday, the boys take the court in the four-team Lee Bank and Trust Classic.
Cumberland Gap plays Ridgeview at 6 p.m. with Lee High taking on Middlesboro in the second contest.
The tournament continues Friday with Thursday’s losers playing the consolation game at 6 p.m. followed by the championship contest featuring Thursday’s winners.
ON THE ROAD
A few basketball squads will be traveling out of state during the holiday season that begins next week.
Union’s boys squad is scheduled to play Dec. 20-22 in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg.
The Bears begin the tournament Tuesday afternoon against Mercer County, Ky.
The Union Lady Bears will also be competing in the Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg.
Union’s girls squad begins play in the Dec. 20-22 tournament against Jackson County, Ky.
The Wise Central Lady Warriors hit the road to Florida next week for the KSA Basketball Classic in Kissimmee.
The Lady Warriors will be playing Dec. 20-22 with a tournament-opening game set for Tuesday against Owen J. Roberts of Pottstown, Penn.
The Twin Springs Lady Titans will be in action across the state line in Tennessee in the Cherokee Invitational beginning Saturday.
The J.I. Burton Lady Raiders will be in action the final week of the year in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg.
The tourney begins Dec. 28 and runs through Dec. 30.
Abingdon’s boys hoops squad will also be in action Dec. 28-30 at a tournament at Northside High School in Roanoke.
The Gate City Blue Devils make a return to the Arby’s Classic at Bristol’s Viking Hall this year. The Devils are scheduled to open play in the tournament on Dec. 27 against Christ School of Arden, N.C.
Twin Springs will be back in the Arby’s Classic. The Titans begin Arby’s play on Dec. 28 against Westminster Academy, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
THE BIG ONE IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
While the Arby’s draws teams from throughout the country as well as local teams, the PVNB Holiday Classic at the UVA Wise Prior Convocation Center — the best basketball venue in far Southwest Virginia — is the largest boys basketball tournament in Southwest Virginia with 12 teams participating Dec. 27-30.
The field includes Union, Wise Central, Rye Cove, J.I. Burton, Eastside, Virginia High, Ridgeview, Lebanon, Honaker, Chilhowie, Marion and Shelby Valley, Ky.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Basketball Top 7 polls as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
There are some changes at the top with both the boys and girls teams from Gate City heading up the rankings.
Four boys teams received at least one first-place vote, while Gate City and Ridgeview shared the first-place votes in the boys poll.
The polls are based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
BOYS
1) Gate City (4) 2-2 102
2) Ridgeview (6) 3-0 98
3) Abingdon (2) 3-1 79
4) Virginia High, 2-2 39
5) Lebanon, 3-0 33
6) Union (1) 2-0 22
7) Twin Springs, 1-2 21
Others receiving votes: Graham 0-0 (14), Chilhowie 3-1 (6), Eastside 2-3 (4), Grundy 1-2 (4), Honaker 0-3 (3), Wise Central 3-1 (2), Patrick Henry 3-3 (1).
GIRLS
1) Gate City (9), 4-0 106
2) Ridgeview (4) 5-1 104
3) Wise Central, 5-1 88
4) Honaker, 4-1 56
5) Union, 4-1 34
6) Richlands, 4-1 28
7) Eastside, 4-1 14
Others receiving votes: Lebanon 2-2 (4), J.I. Burton 3-4 (3), Marion 4-3 (3), Abingdon 1-4 (1), Grundy 2-2 (1), Rural Retreat 5-1 (1), Twin Springs 2-1 (1).